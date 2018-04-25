Register
19:50 GMT +325 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    South African President Jacob Zuma, Brazilian President Michel Temer, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping (L-R) attend a plenary session of BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) Summit, in Xiamen, China September 4, 2017

    Unintended Consequences: How Trump Brought Russia, China, India Closer Together

    © REUTERS / Tyrone Siu
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 80

    An upcoming Wuhan summit between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to bring the relationship between China and India – Russia's allies – to a new level. Washington's assertive foreign policy prompted Moscow, Beijing and New Delhi to team up.

    The US has unwittingly triggered a reset in relations between Russia, China and India, bringing the three closer together, Sputnik political observer Dmitry Kosyrev notes, commenting on the April 24 summit of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Beijing.

    Following the talks between Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Indian External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, Wang announced that President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold an informal meeting on April 27-28 with the focus on the world's profound changes and a long-term cooperation strategy.

    For his part, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov emphasized that a "comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation with China is a key priority of Russia's foreign policy" during a meeting with his Chinese counterpart on April 23.

    A container ship at the Vizag Terminal, operated by Essar Ports, India’s second largest private port operator, in Vishakhapatnam (File)
    © AFP 2018 / INDRANIL MUKHERJEE
    Trade Tensions With US Open Door for China to Mend Ties With India
    "We have witnessed the first multilateral international meeting after an economic (and sanctions) attack launched against two members of the SCO — Russia and China — this spring," Kosyrev pointed out.

    It is hardly surprising that under the current circumstances Russia, China and India are teaming up and openly voicing their position, the journalist noted, in reference to US President Donald Trump's tariff war unleashed on China in March 2018, a new package of anti-Russian sanctions announced by Washington on April 6 and the US-led coalition's April 14 missile strike on Syria under the pretext of an alleged chemical attack in Douma on April 7.

    "Both parties agree that the missile strike on Syria delivered by the United States and its allies was a flagrant violation of international law," Lavrov stated at a joint press conference with Wang.

    However, while the position of both Moscow and Beijing was clear from the outset, New Delhi's response to the US attack was less categorical: India has urged all parties involved to show restraint and call for an impartial investigation into the alleged Douma strike.

    According to Kosyrev, India has never been interested in crossing swords with Washington. At the same time, New Delhi has viewed the development of the Beijing-led One Belt One Road initiative with suspicion as it involved India's longstanding geostrategic rival and China's partner — Pakistan. The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has become nothing short of an apple of discord between Beijing and New Delhi. On the other hand, tensions remain high between the two Asian giants over their activities in the Indian Ocean and the South China Sea.

    Air India Airlines Boeing 787 (File)
    © REUTERS / Pascal Rossignol
    India to Establish Air Corridor With Landlocked Mongolia to Boost Trade
    Additionally, less than a year ago observers predicted that New Delhi and Beijing would get bogged down in border disputes, presuming that the Russia-China-India alliance would eventually fall apart at the seams, Kosyrev remarked, adding that the upcoming April 27-28 summit in Wuhan, capital of central China's Hubei Province indicates quite the opposite trend.

    The question then arises as to why New Delhi has taken steps towards Beijing, regardless of the differences of opinions.

    Commenting on the issue Kosyrev presumed that India does not want to become Washington's tool in the US' geopolitical game against China. "This is the question of a strategic prudence," the journalist presumed.

    "Like China, India does not hail trade wars, especially at a time of rapid economic growth," Kosyrev noted. "They will deprive the two powers of the prospects [of development]. Had the US not 'attacked' China (and Russia) the Indians would have probably stood aside. And now America has brought them closer, gaining exactly the opposite to what it wanted."

    Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov shakes hands with Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi at the Diaoyutai State Guest House in Beijing, China, April 23, 2018
    © REUTERS / Madoka Ikegami/Pool
    Russian, Chinese Foreign Ministers Emphasize Strategic Nature of Bilateral Ties
    Speaking to Sputnik, Professor Bali R Deepak of the Center for Chinese and Southeast Asian Studies, Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi, echoed Kosyrev's stance, suggesting that India and China had finally realized the futility of confrontation.

    He opined that amid the ongoing tariff war with the US "China's confrontation with India would be tantamount to getting besieged from all the sides, and would certainly not augur well for China's security as well as economic interests."

    At the same time, "there could be immense opportunities for India's exports," the academic noted suggesting that India could get larger access to the Chinese market especially when it comes to "agricultural products including soybeans and other competitive products from India's IT and pharma industries."

    According to the Chinese media outlet Global Times, "the recent China-US trade conflict… [has] remind[ed] China, India and other countries with dreams of rejuvenation that China and India still need strategic unity in order to reshape the old international political and economic order."

    "China and India must build a new strategic framework that faces the future," the media outlet highlighted.

    After the Wuhan summit, India, Russia and China's leaders will meet within the framework of the annual SCO summit in China's eastern coastal city of Qingdao on June 9-10.

    The views expressed in this article are solely those of the contributors and do not necessarily reflect the official position of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Trade Tensions With US Open Door for China to Mend Ties With India
    Senators Request $1.5Bln to Enhance US Presence in Pacific, Counter China’s Rise
    Taiwan and China Practice for Cross-Strait War With Live Fire Drills
    China Making Progress In Giving Non-Stealth Jets ‘Invisibility’ Powers
    Iran's LNG Exports Jump as China, US Lock Horns in Trade War
    Tags:
    One Belt One Road, cooperation, Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), Vladimir Putin, Narendra Modi, Wang Yi, Xi Jinping, Donald Trump, Sergei Lavrov, Douma, South China Sea, India, China, Syria, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Stunning Women From the Beauty Pageant 'Russian Beauty-2018'
    Stunning Women From the Beauty Pageant 'Russian Beauty-2018'
    Hide and Seek
    Hide and Seek
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse