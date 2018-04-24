Meeting of SCO Foreign Ministers' Council Kicks Off in Beijing

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Minister of External Affairs of India Sushma Swaraj, Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Kairat Abdrakhmanov, Foreign Minister of Kyrgyzstan Erlan Abdyldaev, Foreign Minister of Pakistan Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Foreign Minister of Tajikistan Sirojiddin Aslov, Foreign Minister of Uzbekistan Abdulaziz Kamilov, Secretary-General of the SCO Rashid Alimov, and Director of the Executive Committee of the SCO Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure Yevgeniy Sysoyev are attending the meeting.
Moreover, foreign ministers will be preparing for the SCO summit that will take place in Chinese Qingdao in June. It will be the first time the SCO heads of states meet after having admitted new members – India and Pakistan – at a summit in Astana in 2017.
