Russian, Chinese Foreign Ministers Emphasize Strategic Nature of Bilateral Ties

BEIJING (Sputnik) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi both noted a strategic character of the bilateral relations between the countries at a meeting in Beijing on Monday.

"Russian-Chinese relations not only keep speedy dynamics, but also constantly renew their substance… Our mutual strategic choice is to develop our bilateral partnership, and this is our long-term objective," Wang said at the opening of the bilateral meeting.

The Russian minister also noted that China was an important strategic ally to Russia, as well as a leading trade partner.

© AFP 2018 / STR

"Comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation with China is a key priority of Russia's foreign policy. Bilateral partnership has reached as high level as never before, and is now an important factor of the economic development and strengthening of international clout of our countries… We hope to maintain intensive contacts this year," Lavrov said.

On Tuesday, both ministers will participate in the Council of Foreign Ministers of the member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).