Russian, Chinese Foreign Ministers Emphasize Strategic Nature of Bilateral Ties

"Russian-Chinese relations not only keep speedy dynamics, but also constantly renew their substance… Our mutual strategic choice is to develop our bilateral partnership, and this is our long-term objective," Wang said at the opening of the bilateral meeting.
The Russian minister also noted that China was an important strategic ally to Russia, as well as a leading trade partner.
READ MORE: Russia, China Develop Capabilities to Disable US Satellites, USAF Secretary Says
On Tuesday, both ministers will participate in the Council of Foreign Ministers of the member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).
