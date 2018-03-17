Putin Praises Unprecedentedly High Level of Russian-Chinese Relations - Kremlin

"Vladimir Putin marked the unprecedentedly high level of the Russian-Chinese relations that have been recently achieved largely thanks to personal efforts of Xi Jinping. [These relations] became a real example of equal and mutually beneficial cooperation between leading powers," the statement said.
The Russian president pointed out that the NPC decision to reelect Xi as the Chinese president reflected his achievements in developing China and protecting the country's interests in the international arena.
Putin also told Xi that he would be glad to hold new meetings and expressed a belief that the comprehensive strategic partnership between Moscow and Beijing would be further boosted.
Earlier in the day, the National People’s Congress (NPC) of China reelected incumbent President Xi for the second term.
