Putin Praises Unprecedentedly High Level of Russian-Chinese Relations - Kremlin

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin sent on Saturday a telegram of congratulations to his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, who has just been re-elected as the country's leader and praised the unprecedentedly high level of the bilateral relations, the Kremlin press service said in a statement.

"Vladimir Putin marked the unprecedentedly high level of the Russian-Chinese relations that have been recently achieved largely thanks to personal efforts of Xi Jinping. [These relations] became a real example of equal and mutually beneficial cooperation between leading powers," the statement said.

The Russian president pointed out that the NPC decision to reelect Xi as the Chinese president reflected his achievements in developing China and protecting the country's interests in the international arena.

READ MORE: Chinese Lawmakers Rule to Abolish Presidential Term Limit, Enshrine Xi's Ideas

Putin also told Xi that he would be glad to hold new meetings and expressed a belief that the comprehensive strategic partnership between Moscow and Beijing would be further boosted.

Earlier in the day, the National People’s Congress (NPC) of China reelected incumbent President Xi for the second term.