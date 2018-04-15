US Strikes on Syria Message to Iran, N Korea - Constitutional Commision Member

On Saturday morning, the United States, the United Kingdom and France launched missile strikes on a number of targets in Syria in response to the alleged chemical incident in the Damascus' suburb of Duma. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, over 100 cruise and air-to-surface missiles were launched, most of which were shot down by the Syrian air defense systems.
"The strike is considered a hidden message for Iran and North Korea, that the Western coalition forces are ready for direct 'disciplinary' military intervention if it considers that there is a direct threat of weapons of mass destruction without real evidence, and only according to intelligence information and without returning to the Security Council as long as there is a Russian and Chinese veto hindering any such decision," Faraj said.
The tensions between Washington and Tehran have escalated since US President Donald Trump came to power. Trump claimed that it was wrong to sign the nuclear deal with Iran and threatened to repeal the accord as it had a number of flaws such as restricted access to military sites for inspectors, disregard for Iran’s ballistic missile program and Tehran's alleged support for terrorists.
Trump said that he was not ruling out the military option as a solution to the North Korean problem. As of now there is an agreement between Trump and North Korean leader to hold a meeting in late May or early June amid thaw in the relations between Seoul and Pyongyang.
