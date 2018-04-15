Register
20:55 GMT +315 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Missiles streak across the Damascus skyline as the U.S. launches an attack on Syria targeting different parts of the capital, early Saturday, April 14, 2018. Syria's capital has been rocked by loud explosions that lit up the sky with heavy smoke as U.S. President Donald Trump announced airstrikes in retaliation for the country's alleged use of chemical weapons.

    US Strikes on Syria Message to Iran, N Korea - Constitutional Commision Member

    © AP Photo / Hassan Ammar
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    US, UK, France Strike Syria With Over 100 Missiles in Response to Alleged Chemical Attack (43)
    414

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Syrian strikes send a hidden message to Iran and North Korea, demonstrating readiness to hit a country over alleged possession of mass destruction weapons, even without evidence, Hassan Faraj, a member of the Center for Diplomatic and Strategic Studies in Paris (CEDS) and of the Syrian constitutional commission, told Sputnik.

    On Saturday morning, the United States, the United Kingdom and France launched missile strikes on a number of targets in Syria in response to the alleged chemical incident in the Damascus' suburb of Duma. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, over 100 cruise and air-to-surface missiles were launched, most of which were shot down by the Syrian air defense systems.

    "The strike is considered a hidden message for Iran and North Korea, that the Western coalition forces are ready for direct 'disciplinary' military intervention if it considers that there is a direct threat of weapons of mass destruction without real evidence, and only according to intelligence information and without returning to the Security Council as long as there is a Russian and Chinese veto hindering any such decision," Faraj said.

    READ MORE: Trump Intends to Fix 'Egregious Flaws' in Iran Nuclear Deal

    The tensions between Washington and Tehran have escalated since US President Donald Trump came to power. Trump claimed that it was wrong to sign the nuclear deal with Iran and threatened to repeal the accord as it had a number of flaws such as restricted access to military sites for inspectors, disregard for Iran’s ballistic missile program and Tehran's alleged support for terrorists.

    Missiles streak across the Damascus skyline as the U.S. launches an attack on Syria targeting different parts of the capital, early Saturday, April 14, 2018
    © AP Photo / Hassan Ammar
    US Media Releases PHOTO Allegedly Proving 'Successful' Missile Strike in Syria
    Tensions ran high also between the United States and North Korea, as the latter repeatedly violated UN Security Council resolutions by conducting nuclear and ballistic missile tests.

    READ MORE: Russian Admiral Explains Why Western Strike on Syria Was Poorly Coordinated

    Trump said that he was not ruling out the military option as a solution to the North Korean problem. As of now there is an agreement between Trump and North Korean leader to hold a meeting in late May or early June amid thaw in the relations between Seoul and Pyongyang.

    Topic:
    US, UK, France Strike Syria With Over 100 Missiles in Response to Alleged Chemical Attack (43)

    Related:

    No Chance for Syrian Peace Without Russia-US Relations Improvement - Steinmeier
    Strike on Syria Not Aiming to Break Russia Strategic Plans in Country - UK
    Lawmaker: Russia Should Sell S-300 Air Defense Systems to Iran, N. Korea, Syria
    Japanese Prime Minister, US President to Discuss Syria Next Week - Reports
    Tags:
    Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), Iran, Syria, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Siberia-Style Spring: Mass Hill Descent in Bikini Hits Record
    Siberia-Style Spring: Mass Hill Descent in Bikini Hits Record
    Zuck Stuck on Capitol Hill
    Zuck Stuck on Capitol Hill
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse