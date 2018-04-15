US Strikes on Syria Message to Iran, N Korea - Constitutional Commision Member

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Syrian strikes send a hidden message to Iran and North Korea, demonstrating readiness to hit a country over alleged possession of mass destruction weapons, even without evidence, Hassan Faraj, a member of the Center for Diplomatic and Strategic Studies in Paris (CEDS) and of the Syrian constitutional commission, told Sputnik.

On Saturday morning, the United States, the United Kingdom and France launched missile strikes on a number of targets in Syria in response to the alleged chemical incident in the Damascus' suburb of Duma. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, over 100 cruise and air-to-surface missiles were launched, most of which were shot down by the Syrian air defense systems.

"The strike is considered a hidden message for Iran and North Korea, that the Western coalition forces are ready for direct 'disciplinary' military intervention if it considers that there is a direct threat of weapons of mass destruction without real evidence, and only according to intelligence information and without returning to the Security Council as long as there is a Russian and Chinese veto hindering any such decision," Faraj said.

READ MORE: Trump Intends to Fix 'Egregious Flaws' in Iran Nuclear Deal

The tensions between Washington and Tehran have escalated since US President Donald Trump came to power. Trump claimed that it was wrong to sign the nuclear deal with Iran and threatened to repeal the accord as it had a number of flaws such as restricted access to military sites for inspectors, disregard for Iran’s ballistic missile program and Tehran's alleged support for terrorists.

© AP Photo / Hassan Ammar US Media Releases PHOTO Allegedly Proving 'Successful' Missile Strike in Syria

Tensions ran high also between the United States and North Korea, as the latter repeatedly violated UN Security Council resolutions by conducting nuclear and ballistic missile tests.

READ MORE: Russian Admiral Explains Why Western Strike on Syria Was Poorly Coordinated

Trump said that he was not ruling out the military option as a solution to the North Korean problem. As of now there is an agreement between Trump and North Korean leader to hold a meeting in late May or early June amid thaw in the relations between Seoul and Pyongyang.