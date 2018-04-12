Register
06:18 GMT +312 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Mike Pompeo

    Trump Intends to Fix 'Egregious Flaws' in Iran Nuclear Deal

    © AFP 2018/ SAUL LOEB
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump intends to remedy the "most egregious flaws" of the nuclear deal with Iran, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, Mike Pompeo, the CIA Director nominated to be the next secretary of state, has said.

    "President Trump is prepared to work with our partners to revise the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action to fix its most egregious flaws.  If confirmed, it will be an immediate personal priority to work with those partners to see if such a fix is achievable. The stakes are high for everyone, but especially Tehran," Pompeo’s remarks to the US Congress, released by the White House, read.

    Donald Trump has been threatening to unilaterally withdraw from the deal for quite some time, repeatedly stating that he wants "significant changes" to it.

    A Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) was reached concerning Iran's nuclear program in Lausanne, Switzerland, June 2015.
    © AP Photo/ Brendan Smialowski
    EU Unwilling to Change, Expand Existing Iran Nuclear Deal – Diplomatic Source
    Recently, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani announced that the country's response to the possible US withdrawal from the deal would be stronger than imagined.

    The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, or simply the Iran nuclear deal, is an accord to guarantee the peaceful nature of Iran's nuclear program, which  was signed on July 14, 2015, after several years of diplomatic work between Iran and the P5+1 group.

    CIA chief has also spoke on the topic of talks with North Korea, saying that the Unites State will not "play games" at the negotiations with North Korea and is firmly determined to achieve denuclearization of the Korean peninsula.

    "There is much diplomatic work left to do, including supporting the President’s intent to meet with the North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.  That meeting will take place against a backdrop of commitment by our President to achieve denuclearization and prevent America from being held at risk by a North Korean arsenal of nuclear weapons.  I have read the CIA histories of previous negotiations with the North Koreans, and am confident that we will not repeat the mistakes of the past.  President Trump isn’t one to play games at the negotiating table — and I won’t be either," Popeo’s remarks to the US Congress, released by the White House, read.

    An investor looks at a stock price monitor at a private securities company
    © AP Photo/ Eugene Hoshiko
    US Tariffs to Have Limited Effect on China's GDP Growth, Exports - Moody's
    Meanwhile, the head of the intelligence agency also stated that he would seek to build a better partnership with China through diplomacy.

    "This administration is determined to work diplomatically with the Chinese government in an effort to develop a more productive bilateral partnership," he told the Senate.

    Pompeo declared that the United States had "reestablished a position of strength" in its diplomatic relationship with China.

    He added, however, that Beijing continued efforts to compete with Washington militarily and economically after years of allegedly stealing intellectual property from US firms, exploiting US trade policy and provocations in the South and East China Seas.

    Related:

    Trump Picks CIA Chief Pompeo as Top Diplomat to Counter Iran, Russia in Syria
    'Bloody Gina': 'She Was a Foot Soldier in the War on Terror' - Ex-CIA Officer
    Inside the CIA's El Chapo Board Game
    Tags:
    Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Mike Pompeo, China, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), Iran, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Stunning Views of Frozen Lake Baikal
    Stunning Views of Frozen Lake Baikal
    Zuck Stuck on Capitol Hill
    Zuck Stuck on Capitol Hill
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse