Trump Intends to Fix 'Egregious Flaws' in Iran Nuclear Deal

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump intends to remedy the "most egregious flaws" of the nuclear deal with Iran, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, Mike Pompeo, the CIA Director nominated to be the next secretary of state, has said.

"President Trump is prepared to work with our partners to revise the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action to fix its most egregious flaws. If confirmed, it will be an immediate personal priority to work with those partners to see if such a fix is achievable. The stakes are high for everyone, but especially Tehran," Pompeo’s remarks to the US Congress, released by the White House, read.

Donald Trump has been threatening to unilaterally withdraw from the deal for quite some time, repeatedly stating that he wants "significant changes" to it.

© AP Photo/ Brendan Smialowski EU Unwilling to Change, Expand Existing Iran Nuclear Deal – Diplomatic Source

Recently, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani announced that the country's response to the possible US withdrawal from the deal would be stronger than imagined.

The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, or simply the Iran nuclear deal, is an accord to guarantee the peaceful nature of Iran's nuclear program, which was signed on July 14, 2015, after several years of diplomatic work between Iran and the P5+1 group.

CIA chief has also spoke on the topic of talks with North Korea, saying that the Unites State will not "play games" at the negotiations with North Korea and is firmly determined to achieve denuclearization of the Korean peninsula.

"There is much diplomatic work left to do, including supporting the President’s intent to meet with the North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. That meeting will take place against a backdrop of commitment by our President to achieve denuclearization and prevent America from being held at risk by a North Korean arsenal of nuclear weapons. I have read the CIA histories of previous negotiations with the North Koreans, and am confident that we will not repeat the mistakes of the past. President Trump isn’t one to play games at the negotiating table — and I won’t be either," Popeo’s remarks to the US Congress, released by the White House, read.

Meanwhile, the head of the intelligence agency also stated that he would seek to build a better partnership with China through diplomacy.

"This administration is determined to work diplomatically with the Chinese government in an effort to develop a more productive bilateral partnership," he told the Senate.

Pompeo declared that the United States had "reestablished a position of strength" in its diplomatic relationship with China.

He added, however, that Beijing continued efforts to compete with Washington militarily and economically after years of allegedly stealing intellectual property from US firms, exploiting US trade policy and provocations in the South and East China Seas.