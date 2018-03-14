Register
    Skripal Poisoning: 'UK Could End Up Looking Very Foolish' – Former Guernsey MP

    © Sputnik/ Vladimir Pesnya
    Opinion
    270

    In response to the alleged poisoning attack on former Russian spy Sergei Skirpal, UK Prime Minister Theresa May announced the expulsion of 23 Russian diplomats during the weekly session of Prime Minister’s Questions (PMQs) today, without presenting conclusive evidence which tied the attack to the Russian government.

    Unsurprisingly, PM May’s announcement of diplomatic sanctions against Russia, and her government’s wider handling of the matter, have drawn criticism.

    "Today's UK Parliamentary debate was a shock to many independent-minded people as none of the MPs were asking for the facts. You would not want any of them being in a jury for a trial," Anthony Webber, a political commentator who served as an MP for Guernsey for 13 years told Sputnik.

    READ MORE: Skripal Case Staged to Keep UK Within EU Over "Russian Threat" – UKIP Member

    Mr. Webber went on to question the British government’s credibility, as it has a history of making baseless allegations, which they know to be false, especially surrounding chemical weapons.

    "As the British government has lied before, as with the Iraq war [claims of Saddam Hussein’s forces possessing chemical WMDs], the public are aware they are capable of doing this. If the truth came out, the prime minister would probably have to resign for misleading MPs and the public," Mr. Webber added.   

    READ MORE: UK a Priori Blaming Russia in Skripal Case is Business as Usual — Analyst

    He also raised doubts about the weapon used in the attack on Sergei Skripal, suggesting that, if it was indeed an planned and carried out by the Russian government or its intelligence agencies, they would have used something which wouldn’t seemingly implicate them.

    "It is blatantly obvious that the Russian government would not be stupid enough to use the Novichok agent for such an operation as it suggests Russian involvement, but the Conservative government seems to think the British public is gullible enough to believe it. But maybe the British public is not so gullible? The UK government could end up looking very foolish," Mr. Webber concluded.

    READ MORE: US Had Access to Substance Allegedly Used to Poison Skripal Since 1999 – Report

     

    News

