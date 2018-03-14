Register
14 March 2018
    Police officers stand outside the house of former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal who was found critically ill Sunday following exposure to an unknown substance in Salisbury, England, Tuesday, March 6, 2018

    Skripal Case Staged to Keep UK Within EU Over "Russian Threat" – UKIP Member

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The assassination attempt against former Russian spy Sergei Skripal in the United Kingdom may be perceived as a plot to derail Brexit negotiations and use Russia’s alleged threat as a pretext to keep the country with the European Union, Richard Wood, a member of the UK Independence Party (UKIP), told Sputnik on Wednesday.

    Earlier in the day, UK Prime Minister Theresa May addressed the parliament focusing on the Salisbury incident and the steps London would take in response to the attempted murder of the former spy. She announced the expulsion of 23 Russian diplomats and gave them a week to leave. Previously, the prime minister said that Russia was "highly likely" behind the incident.

    "Teresa May has been absolutely stupid because she is now in a hole over Brexit with the European Union and the EU is doing its best to keep Britain in and we want to be out. The whole point about this fiasco is that something happened and Mrs. May is now being able to point another finger at Russia and say this is our enemy. They are finding some excuse to actually blame Russia for something else so Russia becomes a big bad man again to take the pressure off Teresa May with the Brexit negotiations because she is not getting anywhere. Everybody I speak to is not on her side and not against Russia. I do think it was staged," Wood said.

    The politician stressed that May has not provided any evidence for her allegations despite the fact that Russia has asked for proof and for access to the materials of the case.

    "That is why May is now desperate to keep the momentum going against Russia when all Russia said is ‘show me the facts’," he said.

    La Policía británica cerca de la casa de exespía Serguéi Skripal
    © REUTERS/ Peter Nicholls
    Lavrov: Moscow to Respond on Skripal Case to UK in 10 Days After Receiving Request
    Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the Kremlin has no information on what could have caused the attack against Skripal and noted that Moscow was ready to cooperate with the UK investigation. Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov pointed out that no facts proving Russian involvement in the incident have been provided by the UK side and that Russia was ready to cooperate with London on this case within the framework of the Chemical Weapons Convention. Lavrov added that Russia had requested access to all the case materials.

    The Russian Embassy in the United Kingdom called the announced expulsion of 23 Russian diplomats from the UK over alleged Moscow's involvement in nerve agent attack on Skripal a hostile and unacceptable move.

    Sergei Lavrov, Sergei Skripal, Dmitry Peskov, Theresa May, United Kingdom
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

