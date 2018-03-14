Register
14 March 2018
    Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves 10 Downing Street, in London, March 13, 2018

    UK PM May Expels 23 Russian Diplomats over Alleged Skripal Poisoning

    18343

    Prime Minister Theresa May has announced the largest expulsion of Russian diplomats from the UK since the Cold War over the alleged attack on a former spy. Moscow has denounced May's claims as baseless.

    The Russian Embassy in London called the expulsion of 23 Russian diplomats announced by UK Prime Minister Theresa May over the poisoning of former intelligence officer Sergei Skripal "unacceptable, short-sighted and unjustified."

    May began by paying tribute to the emergency services and the people of Salisbury over this "apalling incident." 

    Reiterating a claim she made Monday about Russia's alleged culpibility in the Skripal case, the prime minister accused Russia of an "unlawful use of force against the United Kingdom," saying this crime was part of a well established pattern of "Russian state aggression" in Europe, and accused Moscow of "sarcasm, contempt and defiance" in its response to London's ultimatum to provide further information.

    May announced that 23 Russian diplomats "identified as undeclared intelligence officers" will be expelled and given one week to leave.

    Second, she vowed the creation of new legislative powers against "hostile state activity," as well as possible new counter-espionage powers.

    May promised the freeze of Russian assets in cases where they threaten UK citizens, adding there was no place for those seeking to do harm to the UK.

    Suspension of High Level Contacts

    London will suspend all high level contacts with diplomatic officials from Moscow, including during the upcoming World Cup in Russia.

    May accused Russia of "flagrantly" breaching its international obligations, and said it was "tragic" that Russian President Putin "has chosen to act in this way."

    The prime minister stressed that the UK and its allies will coordinate its actions, and welcomed support received from NATO and the EU. A NATO Council meeting will be held to discuss the matter on Thursday.

    Skripal's attempted murder was not just an act of aggression against the UK, but an affront to the prohibition of chemical weapons, May said.

    Opposition Responds

    Opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn called the events in Salisbury "abominable," adding that the Labour Party supports the prime minister in taking firm, multilateral action to ensure chemical weapons are never again used in the UK.

    Responding to a lawmaker's question about whether she will respond to any Russian response with an even firmer response, May said there were "other measures" that London stands ready to deploy should it face "further provocations" from Moscow.

    Emphasizing that Russia has a "pattern" of aggression, from Syria to Crimea and Eastern Ukraine, to meddling in elections in other parts of the world.

    UK PM May Announces Actions Against Russia Over Skripal Poisoning

    Moscow has dismissed all accusations of involvment in the Skripal incident and requested access to the case. Ex-GRU officer and MI6 double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter were hospitalized on March 4 following what London claims to have been an attempted poisoning.

     

    Sergei Skripal, Theresa May, Britain, Russia
