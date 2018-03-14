Register
14 March 2018
    Members of the emergency services in protective suits work at the site of the grave of Luidmila Skripal, wife of former Russian inteligence officer Sergei Skripal, at London Road Cemetery in Salisbury, Britain, March 10, 2018

    UK a Priori Blaming Russia in Skripal Case is Business as Usual - Analyst

    © REUTERS/ Peter Nicholls
    Opinion
    In an official response to the alleged nerve agent attack on the former Russian spy Sergey Skripal in Britain, the UK PM Theresa May has called on deportation of 23 Russian diplomats from the Britain. Independent political analyst Stephen Ebert says the move is nothing short of a continuation of a current "war" against Moscow.

    Outlining the UK's stance on the ongoing investigation into the poisoning of Skripal and his daughter in the town of Salisbury on March 4, Mrs. May voiced plans for the biggest expulsion of Russian diplomats from the country since the Cold War. The move comes as no surprise, Mr. Ebert told Sputnik. 

    "On the one hand, we heard a quite calm, rational statement that a formal, thorough investigation is underway. On the other, why bother — 'we know Russia is guilty.'"

    READ MORE: MI5 Ex-Officer on Skripal Poisoning: Media Have Been Running the Whole 'Russians Did it' Since This Story Broke

    Announcing that "Russian state was culpable of the attempted murder," May has listed a number of retaliatory measures. Mr. Ebert told Sputnik it is, "in some regards, simply a continuation of the current war being waged against Russia".

    "Moscow, it seems, will always have an Achilles heel — a dead Russian émigré can always be 'found' to sow fear, confusion, and garner support for further sanctions against Russia."

    READ MORE: US Had Access to Substance Allegedly Used to Poison Skripal Since 1999 – Report

    In the meantime, Mr. Ebert has also questioned the timing of the alleged attack: "Why would Russia, actually Putin personally, do this right before their own presidential elections, and soon after this will host World Cup — which the West is no doubt still anxious to shut down?"

    According to the expert, since May herself mused a possibility the Russian government lost control of the potentially catastrophically damaging nerve agent 'Novichok' and allowed it to get into the hands of others, the list of potential suspects needs to include Ukraine, a proven supplier of such "wares" since the break-up of the USSR".

    "The bottom line is sadly it's 'business as usual'."

    The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

