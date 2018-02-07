Register
21:11 GMT +307 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    F-16 and F-35

    Nuclear Doctrine: US Will No Longer Restrain Their Atomic Capability – Scholars

    © Photo: US Air Force
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 12

    Washington's Nuclear Posture Review (NPR) 2018 is a double-edged doctrine, as it seeks to prevent North Korea from assertive actions, but could at the same time prompt other state actors to follow in the US’ footsteps and kick-start modernizing their nuclear arsenals, Japanese scholars told Sputnik.

    The new US nuclear doctrine makes it clear that Washington will no longer restrain its nuclear capability, Hirofumi Tosaki, а fellow of the Center for the Promotion of Disarmament and Non-Proliferation of the Japan Institute of International Affairs (JIIA), told Sputnik Japan.

    "Under President [Barak] Obama's administration, the essence of nuclear doctrine was expressed very clearly: to reduce the role and diminish the number of nuclear weapons," the Japanese scholar said. "The new US nuclear doctrine states: Despite all the efforts of the United States, that has taken effort to reduce the number and salience of nuclear arms over the past 10 years, other countries with nuclear capabilities have built their security policies by increasing their atomic stockpiles."

    A US Air Force B-52 bomber returning from a mission over Iraq is refueling from a KC-10 plane over the Black Sea, in this Friday, March 28, 2003 photo
    © AP Photo/ Jockel Finck
    Scholar Sheds Light on Danger Posed by US 'Lower-Yield' Nuclear Arms
    Tosaki noted that, at the same time, the Obama doctrine did not mention that the US had abandoned the idea of a preemptive nuclear strike. For its part, the new document says that Washington does not reject such an option either, the Japanese researcher remarked. That means that though the wording has changed slightly, the political spirit of the document remained intact, he suggested.

    Masashi Nishihara, director of the Research Institute for Peace and Security (RIPS), told Sputnik that Washington's Nuclear Posture Review 2018 sends a strong signal to North Korea. He believes that the US' new 'low-yield' tactical atomic weapons could become a response to Pyongyang's nuclear program.

    "The US possesses high-yield nuclear bombs, but North Korea believes that 'America is unlikely to use such powerful weapons' and turn a deaf ear to the US' warnings," the Japanese academic said. "The US is trying to change this situation. After all, there is a danger that North Korea, that has both nuclear and conventional weapons, can strike against the United States and neighboring countries."

    Nishihara suggested that under these circumstances, American 'low-yield' bombs would serve as a deterrence factor forcing the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) to exercise restraint.

    German Left Party Criticizes US Nuclear Weapons’ Deployment
    © AP Photo/ Charlie Riedel
    Ex-Diplomat Explains Why US Nuclear Posture Likely to Fuel Arms Race
    However, on the other hand, it is equally possible that other states would follow into the US footsteps and consider using their nuclear warheads, the researcher assumed, warning that this could lead to nothing short of a new arms race.

    On February 2, Washington released its Nuclear Posture Review (NPR) 2018: "While the United States has continued to reduce the number and salience of nuclear weapons, others, including Russia and China, have moved in the opposite direction," the document's summary said.

    The doctrine accused North Korea of "[the] illicit pursuit of nuclear weapons and missile capabilities in direct violation of United Nations (UN) Security Council resolutions" and claimed that Iran "retains the technological capability and much of the capacity necessary to develop a nuclear weapon within one year of a decision to do so."

    Citing the alleged security threats the new American doctrine envisages further modernization of US nuclear weaponry prompting justified fears among international observers and politicians.

    "The US government's new nuclear posture shows that the spiral of a new nuclear arms race is already under way," German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel stated commenting on the NPR's release.

    For its part, the Russian Foreign Ministry highlighted that "the confrontational and anti-Russian nature of this document [Nuclear Posture Review 2018] strikes the eye," and denounced Washington's accusations of "increasingly aggressive behavior, including in outer space and cyber space" mentioned in the doctrine as well as the claim that the country breached arms control agreements.

    Moscow pointed out that the US allegations appear to be nothing but an attempt to justify its efforts to continue full-scale modernization of America's nuclear arsenal.

    The views and opinions expressed by Hirofumi Tosaki, Masashi Nishihara are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Scholar Sheds Light on Danger Posed by US 'Lower-Yield' Nuclear Arms
    New US Nuclear Policy Unlikely to Trigger Arms Race With China
    Ex-Diplomat Explains Why US Nuclear Posture Likely to Fuel Arms Race
    New US Nuclear Posture Could Have 'Apocalyptic Consequences' - Expert
    US New Nuclear Doctrine Poses Serious Threat to World Stability – Analyst
    Tags:
    nuclear weapons, arms race, UN Security Council, US Department of Defense (DoD), Sigmar Gabriel, Donald Trump, Barack Obama, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), Europe, Japan, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Cream of the Crop From Singapore Airshow 2018
    Cream of the Crop From Singapore Airshow 2018
    Rinse and Repeat?
    Rinse and Repeat?
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok