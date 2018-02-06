Register
06 February 2018
    German Left Party Criticizes US Nuclear Weapons’ Deployment

    Ex-Diplomat Explains Why US Nuclear Posture Likely to Fuel Arms Race

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The new US Nuclear Posture Review prepares the way for the United States to withdraw from the 1987 Intermediate Nuclear Forces Treaty, seriously escalating tensions in Europe, former Assistant Secretary of State Chas Freeman told Sputnik.

    The Trump administration announced its new nuclear doctrine on Friday, claiming it would take a tougher stance on Russia. The NPR outlined that President Trump, just like his predecessor Barack Obama, would consider in "extreme circumstances" using nuclear weapons.

    Freeman, who served as assistant secretary of state for international security affairs under President Bill Clinton, said the review appeared to prepare to release the US armed forces from weapons constraints they had kept for more than 30 years.

    "These policy changes seem preparatory to withdrawing from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty of 1987. This eliminated an entire class of land-based nuclear forces targeted at Western Europe and the European USSR," he said.

    New US Nuclear Posture Could Have 'Apocalyptic Consequences' - Expert
    Freeman said a US withdrawal from the IMF Treaty would presumably be premised on allegations that Russia has been cheating on its obligations.

    Pulling out of the 1987 treaty "would allow the United States to develop and deploy short and medium-range cruise missiles against China as well as against Russia," Freeman explained.

    The new posture could trigger a sequence of serious consequences reducing global security, Freeman warned.

    "This is therefore the first move in a return to levels of nuclear tension not seen since the height of the Cold War," he said.

    The wording of the review indicated that current US policymakers would be more ready to authorize first use of nuclear weapons, even against non-nuclear armed enemies, Freeman observed.

    "It is also a doubling-down on the announced willingness of the United States to be the first to use nuclear weapons against a non-nuclear-armed foe," he said.

    However, the increasing likelihood the United States was prepared to use a nuclear weapon was bound to provoke a wave of nuclear arming by nations that felt themselves potentially threatened by the US armed forces, making the American people far less safe, Freeman cautioned.

    "In my view, it will stimulate an effort by countries that feel threatened by the United States to develop nuclear weapons and the means to deliver them to US soil," he said.

    US New Nuclear Doctrine Poses Serious Threat to World Stability – Analyst
    Far from deterring nuclear proliferation, the new US review was likely to motivate other nations to follow the example of North Korea in defying international pressure to develop their own atomic deterrents, Freeman advised.

    The NPR "thus foreshadows others taking the path North Korea has taken toward safety through the development of a credible nuclear deterrent against US attempts at regime change," he said.

    Chas Freeman is a lifetime director of the Atlantic Council and served as US Deputy Chief of Mission and Charge d’affaires at the US embassies in Beijing and Bangkok. Freeman also held several senior level positions at the US Defense Department.

    Nuclear Posture Review, arms race, INF treaty, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), China, Russia, USSR, Germany
    Ok