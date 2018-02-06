Register
22:28 GMT +306 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A US Air Force B-52 bomber returning from a mission over Iraq is refueling from a KC-10 plane over the Black Sea, in this Friday, March 28, 2003 photo

    Scholar Sheds Light on Danger Posed by US 'Lower-Yield' Nuclear Arms

    © AP Photo/ Jockel Finck
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    110

    US atomic weapons with a reduced yield pose a serious challenge to world peace and may prompt other global players to strengthen their nuclear posture, thus opening the door to a new arms race, Chen Junhua, deputy director of the Iran Research Center at China's Southwest University, told Sputnik.

    The US is seeking to diminish the explosive capacity of its nuclear weapons to expand the use of the "tactical" atomic arms, says Chen Junhua, deputy director of the Iran Research Center at China's Southwest University.

    "The US nuclear strategy, published by the Pentagon, is nothing more than an attempt to lower the threshold for the use of nuclear weapons and expand the range of its use," the scholar told Sputnik China.

    U.S. President Donald Trump delivers his State of the Union address to a joint session of the U.S. Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S. January 30, 2018
    © REUTERS/ Leah Millis
    New US Nuclear Policy Unlikely to Trigger Arms Race With China
    According to Chen, in reality, this new approach to the use of nuclear arms increases the potential threat to other countries. And this threat has become more apparent than it was in previous decades, the scholar warned.

    The Chinese academic believes that the US doctrine can trigger a new arms race. This is particularly true for countries which had already signaled their intention to develop nuclear weapons, he said, suggesting that these state actors may now even more actively seek to create or boost their atomic stockpiles.

    At the same time, Chen denounced the US claim that the adoption of the new nuclear doctrine was in any way connected with the strengthening of Chinese nuclear forces as groundless.

    "The US has always been seeking to substantiate its strategic plans by having a powerful rival," the academic stressed. "The US has ranked China as its potential adversary, referring to the continuous growth of [the country's] economy and military power."

    German Left Party Criticizes US Nuclear Weapons’ Deployment
    © AP Photo/ Charlie Riedel
    Ex-Diplomat Explains Why US Nuclear Posture Likely to Fuel Arms Race
    According to the scholar, the US is using the "Chinese threat" concept as a pretext to justify the modernization of its atomic arms and the creation of low-yield nuclear bombs, kick-started under former US President Barack Obama.

    International observers share Chen's concerns: Speaking to Sputnik Mundo, Colonel Rafael Gonzalez Crespo, a military analyst and specialist on Eastern Europe, warned that the US' new Nuclear Posture Review poses a serious threat to global stability and may turn Europe into one large military theater.

    For his part, former assistant secretary of state in the Clinton administration, Chas Freeman, suggested that the Trump administration's nuclear doctrine may fuel a new arms race. Speaking to Sputnik, the former official also noted that the review actually paves the way for the United States' withdrawal from the 1987 Intermediate Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty.

    Previously, the US nuclear doctrine and the plan to develop new tactical atomic weapons came under criticism from German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel.

    "The US government's new nuclear posture shows that the spiral of a new nuclear arms race is already under way," Gabriel stated on February 4.

    On February 2, the Pentagon released the new US nuclear doctrine, which puts Russia, North Korea, Iran and China in the crosshairs as potential threats to the country's national security.

    In response, Moscow signaled its disappointment with the US nuclear posture.

    "The content of the new nuclear doctrine (the so-called Nuclear Posture Review) released by the United States on February 2 has provoked our deep disappointment. The confrontational and anti-Russian nature of this document strikes the eye," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in an official statement.

    The ministry rejected Washington's accusations of aggressive behavior, interventions, and breach of arms control agreements and called the US document an attempt to put the whole blame on Russia, while trying to justify America's "policies for a large-scale boost of nuclear weapons."

    The views and opinions expressed by Chen Junhua are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik

    Related:

    New US Nuclear Policy Unlikely to Trigger Arms Race With China
    Ex-Diplomat Explains Why US Nuclear Posture Likely to Fuel Arms Race
    New US Nuclear Posture Could Have 'Apocalyptic Consequences' - Expert
    US New Nuclear Doctrine Poses Serious Threat to World Stability – Analyst
    Tags:
    tactical nuclear weapons, nuclear weapons, US Department of Defense (DoD), Donald Trump, Barack Obama, China, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Greetings, Stalker: Chernobyl Exclusion Zone Portrayed in a New Light
    Greetings, Stalker: Chernobyl Exclusion Zone Portrayed in a New Light
    Rinse and Repeat?
    Rinse and Repeat?
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok