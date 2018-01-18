Register
21:25 GMT +318 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Iranian protesters chant slogans at a rally in Tehran, Iran, Saturday, Dec. 30, 2017

    Israeli Analyst Believes the Second Wave of Iranian Protests is 'Inevitable'

    © AP Photo/ Ebrahim Noroozi
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    Ekaterina Blinova
    307

    The recent wave of protests in Iran came as a total surprise for intelligence analysts, Israeli political analyst Avigdor Eskin told Sputnik, denouncing the assumption of external involvement in the unrest as groundless. The analyst opined that Iranian society is divided, suggesting that protests could resume.

    Protests which took place in Iran's major cities were primarily caused by inner political and economic problems, Israeli political analyst Avigdor Eskin told Sputnik, adding that "nobody could guess that the protests will start in deeply traditional places where those who belong to the grassroots of the system live."

    'No Evidence for Rumors of External Involvement'

    "We did not see any backing for the rumors of external involvement," the Israeli political analyst stressed. "It is very unlikely that the proletarians of Mashhad or Qom were provoked by the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA). It is even more inconceivable that former president [Mahmoud] Ahmadinejad (who participated in the protests) acted on behalf of Israel. Most of the demonstrations were not pro-Western consisting of those who were simply disappointed by the rule of ayatollahs in their country."

    Moreover, according Eskin, "the protests of such scale were a total surprise for all intelligence analysts." The Israeli analyst foresees that those external forces which want the Iranian government ousted "will attempt to stir up" further unrest, if it erupts.

    READ MORE: Who, What and Why Triggered the Iranian Protests

    Iranian protesters chant slogans at a rally in Tehran, Iran, Saturday, Dec. 30, 2017
    © AP Photo/ Ebrahim Noroozi
    Iran Protests Being Exaggerated to Incite Chaos & Weaken Iran
    "What really counts is the staunch support of President Trump to the demonstrators," he suggested.

    Eskin believes that it may play an important role comparable to the anti-shah rhetoric of President Carter in 1978, and "the refusal of President Obama to support the uprising of 2009, which was an important factor in their failure."

    In June 2009, protests erupted in Iran over the victory of Mahmoud Ahmadinejad in the presidential election and continued even after the president's inauguration on August 5, 2009.

    'Iranian Society is Anything But Monolith'

    The Israeli analyst pointed out that "Iranian society is anything but monolith": The protesters seen in late December 2017 and early January 2018 belonged to conservative segments of the population, but at the same time observers saw anti-clerical Persian nationalists, pro-Western students and dissident Kurds.

    "President Rouhani comes from the most ardent revolutionary circles but he intends to show some understanding to younger generation's aspirations, but at the same time wants to keep the system alive. It appears that today he faces strong opposition from many different groups in Iran," Eskin said.

    This photo taken by an individual not employed by the Associated Press and obtained by the AP outside Iran, demonstrators attend a protest over Iran's weak economy, in Tehran, Iran, Saturday, Dec. 30, 2017
    © AP Photo/
    Protests in Iran Abating but Possibility of New Escalation Exists - Specialists
    According to the analyst, yet another wave of protests in Iran is "inevitable": "One who follows the mood of Iranians in social media will see that they are getting organized for the next round," he opined, adding that currently the authorities of Iran face very hard dilemmas over existing socio-economic difficulties.

    Having rejected the assumption that Israel could in any way contribute to the recent unrest in Iran, the analyst recalled that Iran and Israel were close strategic allies before the Islamic Revolution of 1979. Eskin assumes that those who identify themselves as Persians in Iran look favorably at a potential Iran-Israeli détente. "Israel has also many friends among the Kurds the Azeris in Iran," he noted.

    People protest in Tehran, Iran December 30, 2017 in this picture obtained from social media
    © REUTERS/
    People protest in Tehran, Iran December 30, 2017 in this picture obtained from social media

    US Allegedly Tried to Take Advantage of the Unrest in Iran

    Meanwhile, on January 5 Iranian Ambassador to the United Nations Gholam Ali Khoshroo signaled that Tehran has evidence that the Iranian unrest was incited from abroad. However, some analysts cast doubt on the assumption.

    Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia speaks to reporters after Security Council consultations on the situation in North Korea, Friday, Sept. 15, 2017 at United Nations headquarters.
    © AP Photo/ Mary Altaffer
    US Exploiting Iran Protests to Dump 2015 Nuclear Deal: Russian Ambassador to UN
    According to Imad-ad-Dean Ahmad, president of the Minaret of Freedom Institute, an Islamic think tank in Washington DC, there has been no hard evidence that the demonstrations were influenced by external forces.

    At the same time, international observers have turned the spotlight on Washington's alleged attempts to take advantage of the Iranian protests to deal a blow to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), commonly known as the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.

    Speaking at the emergency meeting of the UN Security Council (UNSC) on Iran called by the US, Russian Ambassador to the UN Vasily Nebenzya suggested that Washington's concerns over the Iranian unrest could be nothing but a "veiled attempt to continue to undermine the Iranian nuclear agreement."

    "Let Iran deal with its own problems," he stressed.

    News conference with Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov
    © Sputnik/ Grigoriy Sisoev
    Lavrov Props Iran Nuclear Deal, Laments Brash US Policies at Annual Press Event
    French and Chinese ambassadors echoed Nebenzya. French Ambassador to the UN Francois Delattre warned the UNSC against exploiting the Iranian crisis "for personal ends," adding that the protests "do not constitute per se a threat to international peace and security."

    The Iranian protests began on December 28 in several major cities in Iran, including Tehran, Mashhad, Isfahan and Rasht. According to some estimates, about 25 people have been killed during the protests, while about 3,700 demonstrators have been detained. However, on January 14, the Mehr news agency reported that more than 440 detainees have been released, citing Tehran Prosecutor Abbas Jafari Dolatabadi.

    Tehran has accused foreign states, including the US, UK and Israel, of trying to destabilize the situation in the country.

    The views and opinions expressed by Avigdor Eskin, Ekaterina Blinova are those of the contributors and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    New Era of Middle East Politics: Are Turkey-Iran Relations Genuinely Improving?
    Iran Reportedly Releases 440 Anti-Government Protesters
    Israeli Security Minister Says EU Ready to Increase Pressure on Iran
    Iran Lifts Restrictions Imposed on Telegram Messenger Amid Unrest - Reports
    Iran Reproves US Sanctions Which 'Cross All Red Lines,' Vows to Respond
    US Likely Took Course to Demolish Iran Nuclear Deal - Russia's Deputy FM
    Tags:
    Kurds, Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), 1979 Islamic Revolution, UN Security Council (UNSC), Vasily Nebenzya, Hassan Rouhani, Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, Barack Obama, Iran, Israel, United States, Russia, Middle East, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Rising Above: Why Tel Avivians Are Moving to the Roofs
    Rising Above: Why Tel Avivians Are Moving to the Roofs
    NOprah 2020
    NOprah 2020
    Syria: The Road to Victory
    Syria: the Road to Victory

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok