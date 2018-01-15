Iran Reportedly Releases 440 Anti-Government Protesters

More than 3,700 people were arrested, who protested because of economic problems and power corruption in Iran, according to Deputy Foreign Minister Mahmoud Sadeghi.

"More than 440 people who were arrested in the Tehran riots have been released," Tehran prosecutor Abbas Jafari Dolatabadi was quoted as saying by Mehr news agency on Sunday.

He added that most of those held during the protests were from poor families, and were 18 to 35 years old.

During the protests, some 25 people were killed.

On January 7, the Iranian parliament stated that inactive demonstrators, especially students, should be released, and the protest leaders would be punished. Hamid Shahriari, deputy chairman of Iran's Supreme Court, said riot leaders should receive "maximum punishment." The most severe sentence, possible in the Iranian courts, is the death penalty.