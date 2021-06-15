Register
23:54 GMT15 June 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    S-400 Triumf anti-air missile system

    US Military Practices Bombing S-400 Batteries in Controversial ‘African Lion’ War Games in Morocco

    © Sputnik / Alexey Malgavko
    Africa
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107740/46/1077404651_0:304:3077:2034_1200x675_80_0_0_e2c1bc3ea07c9e842ebab2cf88dc2c82.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/africa/202106151083157721-us-military-practices-bombing-s-400-batteries-in-controversial-african-lion-war-games-in-morocco/

    US-led war games in North Africa have provoked controversy after Morocco, one of the hosting countries, said some drills would be held in Western Sahara, a territory it claims to rule. The US has backed Morocco’s claims, but contradicted Rabat’s statement about the drills being held there.

    During the massive “African Lion” war games in Morocco, the US-led international force practiced attacking Russian-made S-400 Triumf air defense systems. Washington has objected to the S-400’s proliferation around the globe, sanctioning multiple nations for buying them, including its ally Turkey, and it’s possible Algeria has obtained them as well.

    Mention of the drill involving simulated strikes against S-400s was made in a June 9 Command Post exercise in Agadir, Morocco, footage of which was posted by the Pentagon as a B-roll video on its DVIDS media hosting site.

    "Two strikes were conducted against those two S-400s," one person can be heard saying in the briefing room, adding they are “still awaiting battle damage assessments from yesterday's strike."

    ​The drill was carried out by Southern European Task Force-Africa, a US Army formation that replaced US Army Africa after it was remarried with US Army Europe in November 2020. It’s never stated which weapons were used for the strike, but it’s likely to have been M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), which feature in other media posted from the drills.

    However, it’s also possible another military than the US actually carried out the ersatz strike; hosting nation Morocco’s air force has bought AGM-88 High-Speed Anti-Radiation Missiles (HARMs) from the US, which are used to strike enemy radar sites and could be carried by its F-16 C/D Falcon fighter-bombers, also bought from the US.

    The War Zone notes that it’s not clear if Morocco’s neighbor and regional rival of Algeria has obtained S-400 systems, meaning the exercise isn’t necessarily aimed at Algiers’ military. It does have the slightly older S-300PMU-2, which is similar enough to the S-400 in terms of appearance to create ambiguity in reports alleging to show Algeria has obtained S-400s.

    Regardless, other nations have definitely bought or are actively interested in buying their own S-400 systems, including of course Russia as well as China and Turkey, which have already received batteries. India’s will be delivered before the year is out; Belarus and Saudi Arabia are presently in talks; and Russia has offered the system to both Iran and Iraq. Buyers risk being sanctioned by the United States under its Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA), which is intended to dissuade nations from buying advanced Russian military equipment.

    Controversy Over Drill Locations

    Although the African Lion drills are annual, this year’s games have aroused particular fury after Morocco claimed some of them would be held in Western Sahara, a non-self-governing territory to its south over which it has claimed sovereignty. In December 2020, the US recognized Rabat’s claims in exchange for the North African state normalizing relations with Israel, and just a month earlier, war in the territory between the Moroccan forces and the indigenous Saharawi liberation group Polisario Front erupted for the first time since 1991. 

    Days before the drills were set to begin, NATO ally Spain suddenly withdrew from them, with it being reported in Spanish media that Madrid had pulled out rather than legitimize Morocco’s claims by participating. However, alternate theories also exist, and Madrid’s official excuse was budgetary concerns. 
    Sputnik Screenshot
    A squadron of Royal Moroccan Air Force F-16 Atlas Falcons

    The US has also pushed back, saying its troops wouldn’t take part in any drills in Western Sahara, and US Africa Command’s naming of locations has included Tunisia, Morocco, and Senegal, but nothing in Western Sahara. However, one of those locations, Grier Labouihi, is close to the borders of Algeria and Western Sahara, with drills taking place just 30 miles from the Algerian city of Tindouf, where Polisario’s headquarters are located alongside a large Saharawi refugee camp.

    Western Sahara was once the Spanish colony of Spanish Sahara, until Spanish forces were forced to withdraw in 1975. Polisario declared a Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic in the territory, but Mauritania and Morocco invaded to seize it for themselves. Polisario fought back the Mauritanians and then the Moroccans, signing a peace deal in 1991 that saw the United Nations agree to hold an independence referendum in the territory. However, that has not yet happened.

    Until former US President Donald Trump’s December 2020 recognition, the US had long supported the UN mission in Western Sahara, MINURSO, and the move provoked widespread condemnation among veteran US diplomats and from other nations, including US allies like the UK. The administration of US President Joe Biden, who took office the following month, said last week it is “consulting privately with the parties about how best to halt the violence and achieve a lasting settlement,” but had not yet decided whether to adhere to Trump’s decision or reverse it.

    Related:

    US Recognizing Morocco’s Claims ‘Made Visible the Question of Western Sahara’ - Polisario Diplomat
    Mauritania Claims Troops Fired on by Morocco in Western Sahara Border Skirmish Day After Joint Talks
    NATO Depicts Western Sahara as Part of Morocco on New Map
    Tags:
    Exercise African Lion, war games, S-400, High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS), US Army, Western Sahara, Morocco
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Activists from the climate action group Ocean Rebellion set a boat on fire during a demonstration at sunrise on Marazion Beach, Cornwall, Britain, 5 June 2021, ahead of the G7 summit in Carbis Bay, Cornwall.
    All Eyes on G7 summit in Cornwall as Climate and Political Activists Gather to Make Some Noise
    Soaring Biden
    Soaring Biden
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse