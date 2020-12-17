Register
23:17 GMT17 December 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    US Recognizing Morocco’s Claims ‘Made Visible the Question of Western Sahara’ - Polisario Diplomat

    © AP Photo / Sidali Djarboub
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/03/1081341977_0:0:3067:1726_1200x675_80_0_0_843668569b0d74523d1f0f2a2c33c814.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202012171081495836-us-recognizing-moroccos-claims-made-visible-the-question-of-western-sahara---polisario-diplomat/

    Sputnik recently spoke with Omeima Abdeslam, the Polisario Front representative to Switzerland, about how US President Donald Trump’s declaration could impact the territory and Polisario’s struggle against occupying Moroccan forces that resumed last month after a 29-year period of peace.

    Earlier this month, the Trump administration engineered the normalization of relations between Israel and yet another Arab state: Morocco. As a quid pro quo for this move, Trump issued a declaration recognizing Morocco’s claims to sovereignty over Western Sahara, a non-self-governing territory it has claimed since 1975.

    In doing so, Trump contravened a long-standing United Nations recognition of the Polisario Front as the legitimate representatives of the indigenous Saharawi people, for whom the UN has promised an independence referendum.

    International Pressure Needed to Defend Saharawis’ Rights

    Abdeslam said the Saharawis “made a big mistake” by trusting the international community. “We thought that with our good behavior, that they were going to reward us with our right of self-determination. Now, we can see that we were very naive.”

    “The Trump move will not affect the Saharawi resistance and struggle for their independence,” she said. “At the contrary, the move of Trump has [made] the Saharawis more united and more persistent to get their independence by all means, including the armed struggle ... and will not end until total independence.”

    She warned the move was a “green light, that any country can invade any country, and nothing happens.”

    Polisario hopes the international community “makes a strong barrier against this decision and makes a strong commitment, political will, to permit the Saharawi people the right to self-determination and freedom,” the diplomat added.

    “We hope [US President-elect Joe] Biden will make the move to step back [on] this decision because it’s really hurt a lot of people and hurt international law, which protects everybody in the world.”

    She said that a major way the international community can push back is to recognize the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (SADR), which is already a full member of the African Union and has been recognized by as many as 84 UN member states, although currently only 39 do so. Polisario declared the existence of the state on February 27, 1976, four months after the end of Spanish rule.

    Without Independence, Foreign Mining is ‘Plunder’

    As with many occupied lands, Western Sahara is a land rich in natural resources. Morocco has pumped billions of dollars into building some of the world’s largest phosphate mines, and companies have repeatedly expressed interest in exploring for oil off the coast. Earlier this year, Morocco laid claim to fisheries off the coast.

    © Flickr / jbdodane
    The world's longest conveyor belt system, leading away from the phosphate mine at Bou Craa, Western Sahara

    However, a 2002 legal ruling by the United Nations found that drilling in Western Sahara was only legal if it were done for the “benefit of the peoples” living there, adding that if the extractions “were to proceed in disregard of the interests and wishes of the people of Western Sahara, they would be in violation of the principles of international law.”

    Abdeslam noted that Trump’s move had “made visible the question of Western Sahara,” exposing all the companies profiting without Saharawis’ consent over the years.

    “This, in international law, is called ‘plunder,’” she said, noting that Western Sahara has been listed as a non-self-governing territory since 1963.

    “We hope that these organizations now step back until the conflict is over. Of course, the Saharawi people will assure the interest of all the companies who are working. First is to make the legal status of the territory very clear - and after that, we are going to make business.”

    Status of Refugees Unchanged

    Since seizing the territory in 1975 in the wake of the departure of Spanish colonial administrators, Morocco has faced the militant resistance of the Saharawis. In response, Rabat has built a series of sand walls encompassing almost the entire coastline, containing all urban areas and natural resources, leaving the SADR in control of the inland desert. The government-in-exile rules from Tandouf, Algeria, where more than 100,000 Saharawi refugees have lived for decades.

    Ejército de liberación nacional saharaui
    The Saharawi refugee camp at Smara, in Algeria's Tindouf Province

    Abdeslam dismissed the notion that Trump’s decision could negatively affect the refugees. 

    “The Saharawi refugees are not refugees of hunger; they are refugees of dignity,” she said. “I don’t think that [anyone] can oblige them to live in Algeria. They have created a state in exile to show the world that they want to live in their homeland Western Sahara, and that is why they have resisted for 45 years in exile … If the conflict is resumed militarily or by vote, these refugees will return to their land. The help that they will receive is dependent on the status of the conflict.”

    Polisario’s Strategic Objectives Unchanged

    In 1991, Polisario and Morocco agreed to a ceasefire, and the United Nations created a special mission, MINURSO, to oversee the holding of a referendum on independence in Western Sahara. However, by 2020, the referendum had still not occurred, and Saharawis staged a protest in October intended to draw the UN’s attention as it was preparing to vote on renewing MINURSO’s mission.

    By November 13, the war was back on after the Moroccan military dispersed the demonstration with force, and the Saharawi army began staging attacks on Moroccan forces garrisoning the sand wall. A month later, Washington announced its recognition of Morocco’s claims over Western Sahara, and the US ambassador to Morocco appeared next to a map showing the territory as a contiguous part of Morocco.

    ​“The resumption of war is the [detonating factor] that makes Morocco run [asking] for help from Trump,” Abdeslam said. “The Polisario Front has been created to free Western Sahara from all kinds of oppressors and illegal occupiers so it will only disappear when this objective is achieved. The strategy of the people of Western Sahara and their leadership, the POLISARIO Front, is to continue the fight until Western Sahara is free. No one - [neither] Trump nor Moroccan - can decide the future of Western Sahara, only Saharawis can decide anything in Western Sahara.”

    Moroccans Are Repressed as Much as Saharawis

    Winning recognition of its claims came at a steep price for Rabat: diplomatic recognition of Israel, a country with which it had technically been at war since 1948. As Sputnik has reported, the Moroccan monarchy has long maintained secret links with Israel, but public opinion in Morocco strongly favors the Palestinian struggle.

    In the aftermath of the move, Moroccan authorities dispersed anti-Israel protests in Rabat, and since the outbreak of war last month, they have heavily cracked down on pro-Polisario activists, a move Amnesty International has strongly decried. Abdeslam said the two struggles are linked, and that both populations’ hatred of oppression could be the force that unites them against their oppressors.

    “In Morocco, the Palestinian issue is sacred. But now we see that the government of Morocco has forbidden any kind of manifestation in favor of Palestinian people,” she noted.

    © REUTERS / STRINGER
    Members of security forces stand guard along a street, as authorities prevented a protest in the capital Rabat against the kingdom's move to normalise ties with Israel following a deal brokered by U.S. President Donald Trump, in Rabat, Morocco, December 14, 2020
    “We are expecting that the people of Morocco will manifest, because we know that they are very [much in] solidarity with Palestine, but now we see they are under so much occupation, like we are. So with our fight for freedom, we are also going to liberate the Moroccan people from the regime of Morocco, from the corrupt king, Mohammed VI.”

    She noted that it is common for the Moroccan government to make statements about how happy Saharawis are with Moroccan rule and to provide choice examples of support for Moroccan rule. However, she said if that were really true, then Rabat would have nothing to fear from a referendum or from letting journalists freely report on events there instead of so tightly controlling them.

    “Always Morocco says ‘we have done this, we have made development, we have given a lot of benefits to the Saharawis, the Saharawis are very happy with us, and they make these manifestations and gatherings that you have seen in Dakhla, Laayoune, that people are very happy with Morocco.”

    “Now my question is: if you are sure that the people are very with you, why don’t you go to the referendum and you set up the problem, and then the Western Saharans will be Moroccan. And if you say Western Sahara is wonderful and a paradise, why don’t you open it to the media, to international observers, to everybody? Why do you make it closed?”

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Israel-Morocco Peace Deal Likely to Push Other Maghrebi Nations Away from US Bloc
    International Pressure Mounts for UN to ‘Fill its Unfulfilled Promise’ of Western Sahara Referendum
    Moscow Says US Recognition of Morocco's Sovereignty Over Western Sahara Violates Int'l Law
    Tags:
    recognition, Polisario Front, war, Morocco, Western Sahara
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Anti-government protesters react to tear gas fired by riot police during clashes on Saturday, 17 December 2011 in Abu Saiba village west of the capital of Manama, Bahrain. It was the third straight day of clashes along the main highway where protesters were trying to stage sit-ins against the government.
    10 Years Since Beginning of Arab Spring
    Fact Checker’s Delight
    Fact Checker’s Delight
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse