Register
01:23 GMT03 December 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    International Pressure Mounts for UN to ‘Fill its Unfulfilled Promise’ of Western Sahara Referendum

    © AP Photo / Sidali Djarboub
    Africa
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/03/1081341977_0:0:3067:1726_1200x675_80_0_0_843668569b0d74523d1f0f2a2c33c814.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/africa/202012031081342007-international-pressure-mounts-for-un-to-fill-its-unfulfilled-promise-of-western-sahara-referendum/

    As the conflict in Western Sahara continues, an international chorus is growing, putting pressure on Morocco to abide by its past agreements with the Sahrawi Polisario Front and the United Nations Mission for the Referendum in Western Sahara (MINURSO) to enforce the peace and keep its promise.

    On Tuesday, the Sahrawi People’s Liberation Army (SPLA) announced its 20th day of the offensive, launching attacks on “Moroccan occupation soldiers entrenched behind along the Wall of Shame,” a 1,700-mile sand barrier built by the Moroccan military that divides areas occupied by Morocco and those controlled by the Popular Front for the Liberation of Saguia el-Hamra and Río de Oro (Polisario).

    Also on Tuesday, as South Africa assumed the monthly rotating presidency of the United Nations Security Council, Jerry Matjila, Johannesburg’s permanent UN representative, used the moment to call attention to the conflict in Western Sahara

    “You know, it is almost a year now since [Personal Envoy of the Secretary-General to Western Sahara] Hans Kohler left. So it is like a frozen, a real frozen conflict. There is no political movement because for over a year there is no political envoy to kickstart the development. So, you have twin problems. The end of the ceasefire by Frente Polisario […] and the impasse in appointing the envoy. But I think we are optimistic that secretary-general, who briefed us twice in November, that he tried […] it’s tough, there are no takers,” Matjila said.

    “We trust the secretary general will continue his efforts to try to appoint the envoy, and we hope the parties will cease their fire, and then the UN [will] fill its unfulfilled promise to Saharawis - the referendum. The 1991 decision of ceasefire was based [on the idea that in] 1992, 93, there would be a referendum. Thirty years later […] no referendum. I think we should admit, all of us have failed the people of Western Sahara.”

    Sputnik Screenshot
    The 1,700-mile long Sand Wall built by Morocco, dividing Western Sahara

    Australian Senator Tim Ayres, a trade unionist and member of the Australian Labour Party, spoke in the Australian legislature about the conflict.

    “The presence of military forces in the Guerguerat area and the buffer strip is a clear violation of a military agreement signed by both parties in 1997 and in 1998, as is the firing of weapons over the region,” Ayres said on Tuesday. “A breakdown of the ceasefire in Western Sahara is a threat to both regional and global stability. Already there are concerns about a spillover affecting Mali.”

    “I urge the United Nations Security Council to take immediate steps to restore the ceasefire and to organise a resumption of negotiations and a plan to deliver a lasting solution to the conflict in Western Sahara,” Ayres said. “Any resolution must include the right of the people of Western Sahara to choose their own future. Decades of diplomacy have failed to give what was promised to the people of Western Sahara in 1991: a referendum between independence or integration with Morocco. The vote has been delayed several times.”

    Spanish Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya told El Peridico on Tuesday that Madrid defends the “central role” of the United Nations, comparing the situation to that of Israelis and Palestinians. Gonzalez also called on UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to appoint an envoy to Western Sahara.

    In the United Kingdom, Labour MP Alex Sobel on Tuesday called on the Conservative government to intervene on the behalf of Saharawi political detainees held in Moroccan prisons, including Yahia Mohamed El Hafedh Iza, who were given 15 years in prison in 2008 for organizing a demonstration at which a Moroccan police officer was killed, according to the human rights organization Front Line Defenders.

    London-based human rights group Amnesty International noted that since the collapse of the ceasefire, Moroccan police have cracked down on Saharawi activists in cities under Moroccan control, including Laayoune and Boujdour, arresting at least four and besieging the homes of several others.

    Last month, the Polisario Front called off the 1991 ceasefire with Morocco, saying Rabat had undermined both the ceasefire and any hope of a peaceful solution to the country’s decades-long occupation of Western Sahara.

    The breaking point came in late October as Saharawi activists protested at the El Guerguerat border crossing between Western Sahara and Mauritania, saying the Moroccan military had wrongly militarized the neutral area and was using the border crossing to export raw materials mined in Western Sahara. Moroccan forces eventually dispersed the protesters using violence.

    As Sputnik reported, the protests also aimed to draw attention to a failure of MINURSO to protect Saharawi human rights and to spearhead an independence referendum for the territory, which Morocco invaded and occupied in 1975 as the colonial Spanish forces withdrew.

    Related:

    UN Warns 20,000 Mercenaries and Foreign Fighters Active in Libya as Humanitarian Crisis Grows
    Photos: Western Sahara Rebels Shutter Border Crossing, Demand UN Add Human Rights Mission
    Western Sahara's Independence Movement Declares End of Three-Decade Truce With Morocco
    Tags:
    independence referendum, ceasefire, Morocco, United Nations, UN Mission for the Referendum in Western Sahara (MINURSO), Western Sahara
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Houston Texans cheerleaders perform during the first half of an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and the New England Patriots, Sunday, 22 November 2020, in Houston.
    Week in Pictures: 21 - 27 November
    The Fight Goes On
    The Fight Goes On
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse