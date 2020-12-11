Register
13:00 GMT11 December 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Saharawi men hold up a Polisario Front flag in the Al-Mahbes area near Moroccan soldiers guarding the wall separating the Polisario controlled Western Sahara from Morocco on February 3, 2017

    UK Refuses to Support Trump on Morocco’s Claim to Western Sahara as Polisario Front Vows to Fight On

    © AFP 2020 / Ryad Kramdi
    World
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105063/75/1050637574_0:386:7360:4526_1200x675_80_0_0_94ff32516bc23c3b3735edd1d2e1a67f.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202012111081429051-uk-refuses-to-support-trump-on-moroccos-claim-to-western-sahara-as-polisario-front-vows-to-fight-on/

    The Western Sahara is a huge area of desert bordering the Atlantic Ocean, sandwiched between Morocco and Mauritania. In 1975 the Spanish abandoned the former colony and Morocco laid claim to it.

    British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Friday, 11 December, London would not go along with the United States, which formally recognised Morocco’s sovereignty over the Western Sahara.

    The outgoing US President, Donald Trump,  tweeted on Thursday, 10 December, that  his administration was recognising Morocco’s claim to sovereignty at the same time as it welcomed Rabat’s decision to normalise relations with Israel.

    ​But in a statement Raab said: "I welcome the announcement of the normalisation of relations between Israel and Morocco, which is a positive step between two valued partners of the UK,” but added: “Our position on the status of Western Sahara remains unchanged."

    In 1975 Morocco laid claim to the former Spanish Sahara and fought a 16-year war with the Polisario Front, which proclaimed a Saharawi Arab Democratic Republic (SADR).

    The war ended in a ceasefire in 1991 and the Moroccans agreed to hold a referendum on whether the territory should be independent or part of Morocco. That referendum has never been held and thousands of Saharawis remain in refugee camps near Tindouf in neighbouring Algeria.

    The Polisario Front has vowed to continue the fight against Morocco.

    Polisario Front soldiers raise dust in their wake during a military parade in the Western Sahara village of Tifariti, file photo.
    © AP Photo / Daniel Ochoa de Olza
    Polisario Front soldiers raise dust in their wake during a military parade in the Western Sahara village of Tifariti, file photo.

    The SADR's foreign minister Mohamed Salem Ould Salek said: "Fighting will continue until the total withdrawal of the Moroccan occupation troops."

    A spokeswoman for Saharawi Voices, a collective of journalists from Western Sahara, tweeted: "This (Trump’s move) will affect Saharawis less than it will affect a rules-based international order. Western Sahara is the biggest territory to be militarily occupied by force since World War Two. The US is saying to the world ‘It's fine if you militarily occupy a territory by force, we'll help’."

    Morocco’s decision to normalise relations with Israel follows in the wake of the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Sudan.

    Wikimedia Commons
    Locations of the various sand walls built by Morocco in Western Sahara

    Earlier this year the French website Intelligence Online reported Morocco had done a $48 million deal to buy Israeli reconaissance planes and it has been suggested they will also be supplied with US-manufactured MQ-9B SeaGuardian drones as part of the deal to normalise relations with Israel.

    It is also a blow to the Palestinians, who for years had received funding from Morocco and had considered them supporters of their cause.

    ​Saharawi Voices tweeted: "Up until now, the Moroccans had used the Palestinian cause and given money to the PLO in exchange for the PLO to keep quiet about the Moroccan occupation of Western Sahara. Hopefully now the PLO should come to understand why making friends with colonisers is not a good idea."

    Jim Inhofe, the Republican chairman of the US Senate’s Armed Services Committee, said Trump's decision to recognise Moroccan sovereignty was "shocking and deeply disappointing."

    ​He said: "The president has been poorly advised by his team. He could have made this deal without trading the rights of a voiceless people.”

    The Moroccans built huge sand berms across the Western Sahara in an attempt to keep out the Polisario Front but in November the Moroccan government began a militarty operation against the Polisario Front in the Guerguerat buffer zone.

    ​The Moroccan Foreign Ministry claimed they took action after Polisario Front rebels  invaded the Morocco-controlled territory and blocked traffic heading to Mauritania.

    Earlier this month Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, called on all parties in Western Sahara to exercise restraint.

    He spoke on the phone with his Moroccan counterpart Nasser Bourita.

    Tags:
    Donald Trump, Spain, Israel, Morocco, Western Sahara
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Patient Zero: Wuhan One Year Later After The Coronavirus Outbreak
    Patient Zero: Wuhan One Year After Coronavirus Outbreak
    Fact Checker’s Delight
    Fact Checker’s Delight
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse