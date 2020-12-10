Historic Breakthrough: Israel, Morocco Agree to Normalise Relations, Trump Announces

Morocco and Israel have agreed to normalise relations, US President Donald Trump announced in a statement on Twitter. "Another historic breakthrough today", Trump wrote, announcing the news.
Another HISTORIC breakthrough today! Our two GREAT friends Israel and the Kingdom of Morocco have agreed to full diplomatic relations – a massive breakthrough for peace in the Middle East!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 10, 2020
Trump also said that he has signed a proclamation recognising Morocco’s sovereignty over Western Sahara, a disputed territory that has long been claimed by Rabat.
Today, I signed a proclamation recognizing Moroccan sovereignty over the Western Sahara. Morocco's serious, credible, and realistic autonomy proposal is the ONLY basis for a just and lasting solution for enduring peace and prosperity!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 10, 2020
Morocco recognized the United States in 1777. It is thus fitting we recognize their sovereignty over the Western Sahara.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 10, 2020
MORE DETAILS TO FOLLOW
All comments
Show new comments (0)