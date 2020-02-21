Register
16:08 GMT21 February 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    A herd of camels walk across the streets in Tripoli, Libya February 19, 2020. Picture taken February 19, 2020

    Watch Thousands of Australian Camels Evacuated Out of Libyan Capital Under Cover of Night

    © REUTERS / AHMED ELUMAMI
    Africa
    Get short URL
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn5.img.sputniknews.com/images/107837/24/1078372446.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/africa/202002211078373295-watch-thousands-of-australian-camels-evacuated-out-of-libyan-capital-under-cover-of-night/

    The long-running conflict between the two competing governments in Libya continued to escalate this week, with the Libyan National Army (LNA) shelling Tripoli’s port and airport infrastructure and demanding that Turkey immediately end its growing involvement in the conflict.

    Some 3,000 Australian camels have been evacuated out of Libya’s largest city under cover of night after the port they were being held at was subjected to LNA artillery fire, Reuters has reported, citing a local merchant.

    Video footage of the scene shows a seemingly endless herd of the dromedaries being walked out of the Government of National Accord (GNA) capital, with the camels taken west to the city of Zawiya, some 45 km outside Tripoli.

    Security forces established roadblocks to ensure the camels’ safe passage. However, according to the vendor, about 125 of the animals were stolen by a local militia along the way.

    The camels were reportedly bought at bargain prices from Australia by a Zawiya businessman. According to Reuters, the camels were originally meant to be transported to the western city in trucks. However, LNA forces’ shelling of Tripoli’s port and airport infrastructure this week forced a hasty change of plans Wednesday night.

    Australia’s feral camel population became a major problem for the country in recent months due to the unusually hot temperatures caused by intense bushfires, with the animals making their way into human settlements and damaging infrastructure, buildings and local vegetation in a desperate search for water. The wildfires prompted the Australian government to cull over 10,000 camels overrunning the drought-stricken areas of southern Australia, with the slaughter carried out by sharpshooters aboard helicopters.

    A smoke rises from a port of Tripoli after being attacked in Tripoli, Libya February 18, 2020
    © REUTERS / AHMED ELUMAMI
    A smoke rises from a port of Tripoli after being attacked in Tripoli, Libya February 18, 2020

    The nearly decade-long civil war in Libya took a turn for the worse in recent weeks as Turkish troops and mercenaries began flooding into the country to shore up the GNA government. On Thursday, Khalifa Haftar, commander of the Tobruk-government allied LNA, warned that Turkey’s efforts to build up the strength of the Fayez Sarraj government using Turkish equipment and mercenaries was a violation of the ceasefire, and warned that Libyans had the right to confront Turkish aggression.

    Once one of the wealthiest countries in Africa, Libya degenerated into a foreign-backed civil conflict in 2011 after the toppling and murder of longtime Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi in a military campaign backed by NATO airpower. Since then, the country turned into a classic failed state of competing militias, criminal gangs and terrorist groups. The North African nation now has two competing governments – with the east controlled by an elected parliament, and the west controlled by the GNA, backed by the UN and the European Union.

    Related:

    FM Says Greece Ready to Join EU's New Mission for Enforcing Libya Arms Embargo
    Mitiga International Airport in Libya's Tripoli Suspends Activity Due to Shelling
    No Accusations, Only Facts: GNA Buys Turkish Mercenaries With Oil Money – Libya’s Interim Gov’t FM
    Turkey Raises Stakes in Syria, Libya and Puts Relations With Russia to Test – Analysts
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    An archaelogist works on a fresco in the House of Lovers Casa degli Amanti, one of three restored domus (ancient houses) reopened to the public at the archaeological site of Pompeii, Italy, 18 February 2020.
    Risen from the Ashes: Unique Villas from Ancient City of Pompeii Open to Public After 40-Year Hiatus
    Democratic Bloodbath
    Democratic Bloodbath
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse