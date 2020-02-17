Libya's LNA-Backed Interim Government Accuses Turkey of Aggression and 'Seeking to Conquer Country'

Ankara has accused Libyan National Army Commander Khalifa Haftar of violating the Libyan ceasefire, and has deployed troops and mercenaries to the country to shore up the Western-backed Tripoli-based Government of National Accord.

Abdulhadi al-Hweij, foreign minister of the Tobruk-based Libyan government, has accused Turkey of not just interfering in Libya's internal affairs, but of seeking to conquer the North African country.

"This is not interference, but aggression by Turkey. This is another attempt by Turkey to conquer Libya. We will use all available means to protect our territory and involve all Libyans," al-Hweij said, speaking to reporters in Moscow on Monday on the sidelines of the Valdai Discussion Club's Middle East Conference.

"We hope that Turkish aggression will soon end, that the armed confrontation will soon come to an end, that the capital will be liberated, and that armed illegal groups will be disbanded," the diplomat added.

The official vowed that the Tobruk-based government would use all means necessary to thwart Turkey's attempt to conquer Libya, and expressed hope that the Libyan National Army of Marshal Khalifa Haftar would soon capture Tripoli.

Commenting on the recent claims by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan that Russian private military companies were operating in Libya, al-Hweij said the allegations were false, and that Erdogan was "losing his mind."

Al-Hweij expressed hope that the conflict in the war-torn nation would soon come to an end, and said that his government would be prepared to carry out a peace conference in Moscow at some point in the future. The official invited Russian companies to help restore Libya after peace is restored.

"Undoubtedly, I welcome the role of Russia, as a great power and permanent member of the United Nations Security Council, in settling the Libyan crisis. A conference on security and peace in Libya may take place in Moscow just like in any other capital in Europe and the world," al-Hweij said.

Libya degenerated into a foreign-backed civil war in 2011, after militants inspired by the so-called 'Arab Spring' protests took up arms against long-time Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi. With the help of NATO air power, the militnats defeated and executed Gaddafi, with the Libya quickly turning into a failed state rife with competing militias, criminal gangs and terrorist groups.

