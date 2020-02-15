'He Must Be Stopped': Turkish Foreign Minister Claims LNA's Haftar 'Constantly' Violating Ceasefire

Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said that Commander of the Libyan National Army, Khalifa Haftar, is constantly violating the ceasefire and "must be stopped".
Haftar wants a military solution to the conflict rather than a political one, Cavusoglu said during a joint press conference with German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas at the Munich Security Conference.
Earlier, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Haftar continued to violate the ceasefire regime established in Libya.
"Haftar ignores the peace efforts made in Moscow and Berlin", Erdogan told reporters last month.
An international conference on the conflict in Libya was held in Berlin on 19 January. It brought together 16 states and entities, among them Russia, Turkey, Egypt, the EU and the US. The participants agreed that a ceasefire was needed between the warring sides in Libya, and also urged the UN Security Council to impose sanctions on those who would violate a truce.
Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar is the commander of the Libyan National Army (LNA), which controls the east of the country, while the Government of National Accord (GNA) led by Fayez Sarraj is in control of Libya's west. The country has been living in a state of a severe political crisis since its leader Muammar Gaddafi was ousted and killed in 2011.
