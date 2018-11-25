US Model Goes to Nigeria to Launch Skin Bleaching Cream, Gets Into Fight-Report

Former stripper and reality TV star Blac Chyna has been under fire for promoting a $250 per jar skin whitener she allegedly doesn’t even use, ahead of her trip to the struggling African country, where she was to market the product. Shortly after she landed in Nigeria, her journey was marred by an altercation.

Blac Chyna, who rose from stripping in a Miami club to stardom and a marriage into the Kardashian clan, made headlines when she allegedly got in a fight during her Nigerian promotion trip for a skin whitening cream. The video of a tense encounter, reportedly filmed in the country’s capital Abuja, emerged on Instagram. The man who posted it insisted that it was Chyna, getting into a fight.

Before flying to Africa, the woman, who is pursuing a career in modelling and the beauty business now, faced criticism for promoting the controversial product, which comes in jars decorated in Swarovski crystals that sell for $250 each.

While the dark-skinned celebrity has never even used this skin whitening cream, as the website TMZ reports, she is slammed for encouraging other dark-skinned women to buy it. Critics lambasted Blac Chyna for promoting self-hate, a negative attitude towards their own appearance and even indulging racism.

Blac China is selling skin whitening cream and y’all ain’t call her racist yet?? — Natural Selection (@lilhentai) 20 ноября 2018 г.

Blac China' real last name is White… 😂 that's funny to me. She's now pushing a skin lightening cream called Whitenicious… 🙁 that is not #Beauty #Culture #Skin #Perception — Cup Of Joe Canada (@CupOfJoeCanada) 22 ноября 2018 г.

Perhaps a name change to ‘slightly off white’ China? https://t.co/c1lKNGk81p — Nick Nicholson (@NickNicholson01) 21 ноября 2018 г.

I love that a white model is slammed for cultural appropriation because she tans her skin & adds “texture” to her hair.. but just saw an ad for Blac China’s new skin whitening cream and it’s cool… double standard??? — AshleyyHollin (@AshhhhHollin) 20 ноября 2018 г.

​Others made it clear she is not welcome in Nigeria.

Soooo the purpose of blac China’s trop to naija is to sell whitening cream ughhhhh — boubou (@aisha_bdr) 21 ноября 2018 г.