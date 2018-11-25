US Model Goes to Nigeria to Launch Skin Bleaching Cream, Gets Into Fight-Report

Blac Chyna, who rose from stripping in a Miami club to stardom and a marriage into the Kardashian clan, made headlines when she allegedly got in a fight during her Nigerian promotion trip for a skin whitening cream. The video of a tense encounter, reportedly filmed in the country’s capital Abuja, emerged on Instagram. The man who posted it insisted that it was Chyna, getting into a fight.
Before flying to Africa, the woman, who is pursuing a career in modelling and the beauty business now, faced criticism for promoting the controversial product, which comes in jars decorated in Swarovski crystals that sell for $250 each.
While the dark-skinned celebrity has never even used this skin whitening cream, as the website TMZ reports, she is slammed for encouraging other dark-skinned women to buy it. Critics lambasted Blac Chyna for promoting self-hate, a negative attitude towards their own appearance and even indulging racism.
Blac China is selling skin whitening cream and y’all ain’t call her racist yet??— Natural Selection (@lilhentai) 20 ноября 2018 г.
Blac China' real last name is White… 😂 that's funny to me. She's now pushing a skin lightening cream called Whitenicious… 🙁 that is not #Beauty #Culture #Skin #Perception— Cup Of Joe Canada (@CupOfJoeCanada) 22 ноября 2018 г.
Perhaps a name change to ‘slightly off white’ China? https://t.co/c1lKNGk81p— Nick Nicholson (@NickNicholson01) 21 ноября 2018 г.
I love that a white model is slammed for cultural appropriation because she tans her skin & adds “texture” to her hair.. but just saw an ad for Blac China’s new skin whitening cream and it’s cool… double standard???— AshleyyHollin (@AshhhhHollin) 20 ноября 2018 г.
Others made it clear she is not welcome in Nigeria.
Soooo the purpose of blac China’s trop to naija is to sell whitening cream ughhhhh— boubou (@aisha_bdr) 21 ноября 2018 г.
So Blac China uses skin whitening cream?? Is she gonna change her name to White China?— sophie (@sophieisabella0) 21 ноября 2018 г.
