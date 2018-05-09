White-Born German Model Strives for Facial Surgery to Look More African

Martina Big, who is from the German city of Trier and identifies as an African woman, now wants to make her transformation complete through another couple of surgeries. To top it all off, she wears national African attire and has even started learning Swahili.

The originally white glamour model, who went through three melanin injections last year to darken her skin, is now seeking to change the shape of her lips and nose to look more African, The Daily mail reported. The facial surgery is yet another step after the woman with a telling last name, Big, has already splashed over 50,000 pounds to have her breasts enlarged to an overwhelming 70S cup size (UK 32S), the biggest in Europe.

The 29-year-old says that her nose, lips and butt so far do not match her overall African look.

Twitter’s community can’t help reacting to the news, most user beings explicit in their criticism.

Many have pointed to Martina’s deeply unstable psychological condition, which has made itself obvious more than once, while others dismissed the story as "crazy talk," adding the woman is merely striving for publicity.

There is a woman called Martina Big. Check out what she has done and maybe ask her but she.doesnt just "black up". Also some women feel there are key things that define it for them. I have never worried about what defined me as a woman but each to their own. — 🐰Easter Bunny🐇supporting @CP_Consortium May 11th (@Bemorefox) 9 мая 2018 г.

Oh you haven't seen anything yet. Rachel Dolezal is nothing compared to Martina Big, the German woman trying to turn into a Black woman. She's the stuff of nightmares. — Ray (@JanineMaverick) 7 мая 2018 г.

Yeah it's horrible. When she first came out on IG, a LOT of Black people confronted her about it & one Black woman was particularly irate. Martina Big actually called this Black woman the n-word. She's obviously mentally unstable & doing this for attention. She used to look nice. — Ray (@JanineMaverick) 7 мая 2018 г.

Last year, Big, a former cabin crew member, underwent controversial color pigment injections, which are prohibited in a number of countries including Britain, to make her complexion and skin darker. She was notably surprised to discover that the tanning also made her eyes brown, and hair brune and curly, resembling African women.

She model, who previously looked like a real blonde Barbie, has become so deeply obsessed with the Africa that she recently started about learning Swahili and traveled to Kenya to get a better idea of what their culture entails.

"So really my whole body has changed. It's really fascinating what's happened, I think I am changing my race, yes. This is the reason why I go to Africa, to learn more about the culture, I'm not only changing my colour, but I feel like I'm black,” the woman told The Daily Mail.

When in Kenya she made hordes of friends, met fans following her impressive transformation and was even baptized in a church in the town of Nyeri with a traditional African name, "Malaika Kubwa," which in the local Swahili language means "big angel."

READ MORE: Who is This? Online Frenzy Over Gigi Hadid's 'Black Face' for Vogue Italia