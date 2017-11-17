Register
02:50 GMT +317 November 2017
Live
    Search
    An armed soldier patrols a street in Harare, Zimbabwe, Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017

    Zimbabwe Coup Leader Traveled to China One Week Before Arresting Mugabe

    © AP Photo/
    Africa
    Get short URL
    545720

    The key architect of the soft coup in Zimbabwe this week traveled to China and met with top military officials just days before the confusing and still-unfolding government shakeup, sparking speculation that Beijing may have played a role in the coup that has seen Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe placed under house arrest.

    General Constantino Chiwenga, who leads the Zimbabwe Defense Forces (ZDF), met with a top official with the People's Liberation Army (PLA), General Li Zuocheng, on his trip to the Asian giant. Zuocheng, chief of the Joint Staff Department of the Central Military Commission, told Chiwenga that "China and Zimbabwe are all-weather friends," according to a report from the Chinese Defense Ministry.

    Chiwenga reportedly replied that Harare wanted to "deepen exchanges and cooperation in all fields with China to promote the rapid development of bilateral state and military relations between the two countries" — standard official boilerplate after government meetings, to be sure.

    This file photo taken on November 04, 2017 shows Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe delivering a speech during the Zimbabwe ruling party Zimbabwe African National Union- Patriotic Front (Zanu PF) youth interface Rally in Bulawayo
    © AFP 2017/ ZINYANGE AUNTONY
    Zimbabwe State-Run Media Releases Photos of Mugabe Meeting With Army Commander

    Chiwenga also met with General Chang Wanquan, Minister of Defense, and thanked him for Beijing's "long-time, selfless help" to the young state of Zimbabwe.

    Chiwenga then returned to Zimbabwe and issued a bold and unprecedented statement in response to the removal of his political ally, Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa. On Monday, he declared that the military would "remind those behind the current treacherous shenanigans that, when it comes to matters of protecting our revolution, the military will not hesitate to step in."

    Mnangagwa, a former soldier who enjoys great popularity with the military, had served in the government of independent Zimbabwe for 37 years. Many saw him as the likely successor to 93-year-old president Robert Mugabe — until Mnangagwa was suddenly ousted on November 6.

    Zimbabwean President, Robert Mugabe
    © East News/ AP
    President Mugabe Must Resign in the Interest of People of Zimbabwe - Opposition Leader

    This was taken as a signal that Mugabe wished his successor to be his wife, Grace Mugabe, who wields considerable power in the youth wing of ruling Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front (ZANU-PF) party.

    Chiwenga and other military leaders, angered by the prospect of independence-era ministers being ousted by Grace Mugabe and her supporters, leaped into action. They had the Mugabes placed under house arrest and arrested one of Grace's lieutenants, Finance Minister Ignatius Chombo.

    A report obtained by Zimbabwean newspaper The Financial Gazette claimed that Chiwenga would install Mnangagwa as the country's new president, to lead a "transitional government that would rule for five years."

    Youth washes a minibus adorned with picture of President Robert Mugabe at a bus terminus in Harare, Zimbabwe, November 15, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Philimon Bulawayo
    Unrest and Uncertainty in Zimbabwe: What Will the Country's Military Do Next?

    But how does Beijing figure into what is visibly an internal power struggle? They certainly have a vested interest in Zimbabwe, as they are the African country's largest foreign investor, funding billions of dollars worth of development projects, including a new parliament building in 2016. Washington, DC, think tank The Jamestown Foundation once described China as the "only major international supporter" of the isolated Mugabe regime.

    But although Zimbabwe and Mugabe are synonymous to many, Beijing has been surprisingly relaxed on the prospect of his overthrowal. An editorial in The Global Times, which is owned by the Chinese Communist Party and is often used to disseminate Beijing's official line on issues, said that the coup "will not affect the general trend of bilateral ties."

    "The long-term friendship between China and Zimbabwe will transcend the internal disturbances in Zimbabwe," the article said.

    Morgan Tsvangirai addresses members of his opposition Movement For Democratic Change (MDC) party in Harare
    © REUTERS/ Philimon Bulawayo
    Former Prime Minister Tsvangirai Returns to Zimbabwe Amid Crisis

    Shen Xiaolei, an Africa expert from the state-run Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, told the South China Morning Post that Beijing would respect Zimbabwe's "own attitudes."

    He lamented the fall of Mugabe, but added that "the Chinese government has [a policy of] non-interference in Africa's internal affairs."

    The timing of Chiwenga's visit has sparked speculation that he visited China to warn Beijing of the impending coup, or even seek China's blessing. Shen denied any such cloak-and-dagger activity. "Chiwenga's visit was arranged long ago, so it's impossible he visited China over this matter," he said.

    Related:

    US Senator Inhofe 'Encouraged' by Zimbabwe Military’s Rejection of Mugabe
    Zimbabwe's 'Gentle Coup': What's Happening in African Country
    “No Reason for Worry”: Indian Embassy on Military Takeover in Zimbabwe
    Zimbabwe Coup: 'Lacoste Faction' Has Defeated Rivals Backing Grace Mugabe
    African Union Says Unrest in Zimbabwe 'Seems Like Coup'
    Tags:
    military coup, coup, Zimbabwe coup, Zimbabwe Defense Forces (ZDF), People's Liberation Army, Emmerson Mnangagwa, Ignatius Chombo, Grace Mugabe, Robert Mugabe, Chang Wanquan, Li Zuocheng, Constantino Chiwenga, China, Zimbabwe
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    People take a selfie against the backdrop of the Lujiazui skyline, seen from the Bund, across the Huangpu River
    Futuristic Beauty of Shanghai
    Supercomputer Slump
    Supercomputer Slump
    2017 APEC Forum
    Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Forum

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok