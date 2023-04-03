https://sputniknews.com/20230403/relevant-and-refreshing---experts-on-russias-new-foreign-policy-concept-towards-africa-1109081515.html

'Relevant and Refreshing' - Experts on Russia's New Foreign Policy Concept Towards Africa

Russia's new foreign policy doctrine demonstrates country's shift towards African continent, acknowledges the region as a prioritized one for Russia, Raymond Matlala, South African BRICS Youth Association Chairman, told Sputnik.

Russia's new foreign policy doctrine demonstrates the country's shift towards Africa and acknowledges the region as a prioritized one for Russia, Raymond Matlala, South African BRICS Youth Association chairman, told Sputnik.The expert stresses that according to the concept, Russia views Africa as an important partner, expressing its desire to deepen cooperation so that both sides benefit.According to the expert, Russia's new foreign policy doctrine also emphasizes Africa's important role in establishing a more just multipolar world, as well as to eliminate socio-economic inequality.Matlala notes that the neo-colonial policies of some developed states, such as "unfair trade agreements, debt traps, and the extraction of natural resources without adequate compensation," have raised concerns on the continent in recent years.According to the expert, Russia's support of Africa in this context indicates the country's readiness for cooperation aimed at tackling such concerns, as well as strengthening Russia-Africa ties.The new foreign policy concept indicates a "clear strategic intent" to, firstly, combat US hegemony and, secondly, promote "a new multilateral global order," Ashraf Patel, senior research associate with the Institute for Global Dialogue and Member of the South Africa BRICS Think Tank Network, says.Among other things, Russia's new foreign policy concept towards Africa includes means of combating neo-colonialism, Matlala notes.The listed means are as follows: supporting African nations in ensuring their sovereignty and independence, including via military and military-technical cooperation; providing assistance in addressing and overcoming the consequences of armed conflicts in Africa, especially interethnic and ethnic ones, and advocating for African countries to play a leading role in these efforts; expanding trade and investment with African states and promoting African integration structures; promoting scientific cooperation, training of national personnel, strengthening health systems, and promoting intercultural dialogue.According to Matlala, these points are highly relevant and useful as they are aimed at tackling the neo-colonial policies that are still being practiced towards Africa. According to Ashraf Patel, the new foreign policy approach is "relevant and refreshing," as it stands in contrast to today's West's neo-colonial approach towards Africa.He also states that, among other things, the new policy partly indicates the global move towards the East and Global South. The four founding members of BRICS – Brazil, Russia, India, and China – originally established the bloc in 2005 (the association was known as BRIC at the time). When South Africa joined the group in 2010, its name was changed to BRICS.Earlier this year, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated that the number of countries wanting to join BRICS and the SCO (Shanghai Cooperation Organization) has increased significantly.Algeria is among the African countries that have officially applied to join the block. Moreover, in mid-March, Zimbabwean politician and governing Zimbabwe African National Union – Patriotic Front (ZANU–PF) party speaker Christopher Mutsvangwa said that his country was also eager to join BRICS.

