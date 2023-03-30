https://sputniknews.com/20230330/south-africa-wont-be-sudden-enemies-with-russia-at-other-countries-demand-1108964707.html
South Africa Won't 'Be Sudden Enemies' With Russia at Other Countries' Demand
South Africa Won't 'Be Sudden Enemies' With Russia at Other Countries' Demand
South African officials have repeatedly criticized the increasing pressure of Western countries, including the United States and the European Union, on the Africa country's leadership to cut relations with Moscow.
South African International Relations and Cooperation Minister Naledi Pandor said ahead of bilateral talks with Russia’s Natural Resources and Environment Minister, Alexander Kozlov, that the South African government would not sever friendly ties with Moscow at the behest of other countries.Pandor made the remarks to the press in Pretoria while standing alongside the Russian minister before the kickoff of the 17th Session of the South Africa–Russia Joint Inter-Governmental Committee.In connection with an "arrest warrant" issued on March 18 by the International Criminal Court (ICC) against Russian President Vladimir Putin for alleged war crimes related to the Russian military operation in neighboring Ukraine, Western media reported earlier that Pretoria is currently taking legal advice on how to deal with the situation in the event that Putin accepts an earlier invitation for joining the 2023 BRICS summit host by South Africa.Since South Africa is a signatory to the Rome Statute that established the ICC, the Western media believes that the South African government, which has taken a neutral stance since in the wake of the Russia-Ukraine conflict despite pressure by the US and the EU, might be obliged to hand over the Russian leader to the court.Speaking about the Pretoria's relations with Russia in January, Pandor told Sputnik that Moscow is perceived as a "great friend" of South Africa.Within the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) alliance as well as on a bilateral basis, South Africa is currently forging relationships with Moscow. China, Russia, and South Africa recently took part in coordinated naval exercises. Moreover, South Africa abstained from voting in favor of a UN General Assembly resolution that criticized Russia for holding referendums in the DPR, the LPR, and the Kherson, and Zaporozhye Regions in October 2022. According to experts, the West generally opposes collaboration between Pretoria and Moscow. For instance, the US approved a measure in May 2022 to oppose Russia's "malign" efforts in Africa, which obstruct Washington's objectives and interests on the continent. The measure allows for sanctions against African nations who cooperate with Russia in a variety of domains.
South Africa Won't 'Be Sudden Enemies' With Russia at Other Countries' Demand
Muhammad Nooh Osman
Writer/Editor
Pretoria has adopted a neutral position in the wake of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine.
South African International Relations and Cooperation Minister Naledi Pandor said ahead of bilateral talks with Russia’s Natural Resources and Environment Minister, Alexander Kozlov, that the South African government would not sever friendly ties with Moscow
at the behest of other countries.
“There are some who don’t wish us to have relations with an old historical friend,” Pandor said. “We have made it clear that Russia is a friend we have had cooperative partnerships for many years.”
Pandor made the remarks to the press in Pretoria while standing alongside the Russian minister before the kickoff of the 17th Session of the South Africa–Russia Joint Inter-Governmental Committee.
“While we are friends with many all over the world, we cannot become sudden enemies at the demand of others,” the South African diplomat said.
In connection with an "arrest warrant" issued on March 18 by the International Criminal Court (ICC) against Russian President Vladimir Putin for alleged war crimes related to the Russian military operation in neighboring Ukraine, Western media reported earlier that Pretoria is currently taking legal advice
on how to deal with the situation in the event that Putin accepts an earlier invitation for joining the 2023 BRICS summit host by South Africa.
Since South Africa is a signatory to the Rome Statute that established the ICC, the Western media believes that the South African government, which has taken a neutral stance since in the wake of the Russia-Ukraine conflict despite pressure by the US and the EU, might be obliged to hand over the Russian leader
to the court.
“We as South Africa remain hopeful that we can find a diplomatic solution to the current conflict between Russia and Ukraine,” the minister told reporters.
Speaking about the Pretoria's relations with Russia in January, Pandor told Sputnik that Moscow is perceived as a "great friend" of South Africa.
Within the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) alliance as well as on a bilateral basis, South Africa is currently forging relationships with Moscow. China, Russia, and South Africa recently took part in coordinated naval exercises.
Moreover, South Africa abstained from voting in favor of a UN General Assembly resolution that criticized Russia for holding referendums in the DPR, the LPR, and the Kherson, and Zaporozhye Regions in October 2022. According to experts, the West generally opposes collaboration between Pretoria and Moscow. For instance, the US approved a measure in May 2022 to oppose Russia's "malign" efforts in Africa, which obstruct Washington's objectives and interests on the continent. The measure allows for sanctions against African nations who cooperate with Russia in a variety of domains.