Russia to Contribute to Africa's Evolution as a Center of World Development: Foreign Policy Concept

"Russia intends to contribute to the further evolution of Africa as an original and influential center of world development," according to paragraph 57 of the country's new foreign policy concept.

Africa is among the focuses of Russia's new foreign policy concept published on Friday. The document stated that Moscow stands in solidarity with African nations in their quest to establish a more just multipolar world and to eliminate socio-economic inequalities "exacerbated by the sophisticated neocolonial policies" of a number of developed States towards the world's fastest developing continent.The Russian government said that it would give priority to "ensuring the sovereignty and independence" of the African states concerned, including through assistance in the areas of security, including food and energy security, military and military-technical cooperation.In addition, Moscow is committed to give a hand in the settlement and overcoming of the consequences of armed conflicts in across the African continent based on the principle formulated by the African Union, "African problems – African solutions", according to the new Russian Africa policy.Furthermore, the policy concept promotes strengthening and deepening Russian-African cooperation in various fields on a bilateral and multilateral basis, in addition to increasing the volume of trade and investment with Africa, and integration of African economic bodies, including the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), and the African Export-Import Bank, and other leading subregional organizations, including through the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).The concept also says that "Russia intends to actively develop cooperation in all areas with its allies and partners, to stop attempts by unfriendly countries to prevent such cooperation", stressing that Moscow "considers the US course as the main source of anti-Russian policy and risks for [Russia's] security, international peace, and the balanced and fair development of mankind".According to Russian President Vladimir Putin, "cardinal changes in the international arena" have required Moscow to seriously adjust key strategic planning documents.

