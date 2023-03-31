Russia to Contribute to Africa's Evolution as a Center of World Development: Foreign Policy Concept
11:50 GMT 31.03.2023 (Updated: 12:44 GMT 31.03.2023)
© AP Photo / Sergei ChirikovRussian President Vladimir Putin, center, poses for a photo with leaders of African countries at the Russia-Africa summit in the Black Sea resort of Sochi, Russia, on Oct. 24, 2019.
The year 2023 is marked by the further intensification of Russian-African cooperation, with FM Lavrov visiting a number of the continents countries, Moscow hosting the 2nd Russia–Africa parliamentary conference in March, and the 2nd Russia–Africa Summit and economic forum scheduled for July.
Africa is among the focuses of Russia's new foreign policy concept published on Friday. The document stated that Moscow stands in solidarity with African nations in their quest to establish a more just multipolar world and to eliminate socio-economic inequalities "exacerbated by the sophisticated neocolonial policies" of a number of developed States towards the world's fastest developing continent.
"Russia intends to contribute to the further evolution of Africa as an original and influential center of world development," according to paragraph to the document.
The Russian government said that it would give priority to "ensuring the sovereignty and independence" of the African states concerned, including through assistance in the areas of security, including food and energy security, military and military-technical cooperation.
In addition, Moscow is committed to give a hand in the settlement and overcoming of the consequences of armed conflicts in across the African continent based on the principle formulated by the African Union, "African problems – African solutions", according to the new Russian Africa policy.
Furthermore, the policy concept promotes strengthening and deepening Russian-African cooperation in various fields on a bilateral and multilateral basis, in addition to increasing the volume of trade and investment with Africa, and integration of African economic bodies, including the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), and the African Export-Import Bank, and other leading subregional organizations, including through the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).
Russia would also work on the "development of relations in the humanitarian sphere, including scientific cooperation, training of national personnel, strengthening of health systems, provision of other assistance, promotion of intercultural dialogue, protection of traditional spiritual and moral values, the right to freedom of religion," according to the document.
The concept also says that "Russia intends to actively develop cooperation in all areas with its allies and partners, to stop attempts by unfriendly countries to prevent such cooperation", stressing that Moscow "considers the US course as the main source of anti-Russian policy and risks for [Russia's] security, international peace, and the balanced and fair development of mankind".
According to Russian President Vladimir Putin, "cardinal changes in the international arena" have required Moscow to seriously adjust key strategic planning documents.