https://sputniknews.com/20230321/russia-africa-summit-expected-to-produce-big-decisions-african-mps-say-1108654986.html

Russia-Africa Summit Expected to Produce 'Big Decisions,' African MPs Say

Russia-Africa Summit Expected to Produce 'Big Decisions,' African MPs Say

Angola expects "big decisions" at the second Russia-Africa summit despite the international crisis, Augusto da Silva Cunha told Sputnik on the sideline of the second Russian-African parliamentary conference in Moscow.

2023-03-21T16:05+0000

2023-03-21T16:05+0000

2023-03-21T16:05+0000

africa

russia

second russia-africa summit

moscow

benin

democratic republic of the congo

angola

central africa

southern africa

vladimir putin

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/15/1108655568_0:291:3073:2019_1920x0_80_0_0_2bc0f558e6f2d8ab20f1db8d7d492742.jpg

Angola expects "big decisions" at the second Russia-Africa Summit despite the international crisis, Angolan Ambassador Augusto da Silva Cunha told Sputnik on the sideline of the second Russian-African parliamentary conference in Moscow.He added that Luanda counts on strengthening its partnership with Moscow, "a great friend of African countries," particularly in the field of space.Da Silva Cunha also recalled that implementing the initiatives proposed at the first Russia-Africa Summit held in Sochi in 2019 had been disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.This year, Luanda hopes that Moscow will develop a strategy to implement the decisions that were made during the parliamentary conference which was held from March 19-20 in Moscow.Highlighting the "excellent" partnership in the field of space, da Silva Cunha recalled its climax, when Angola launched a satellite on October 12 last year. According to him, Moscow and Luanda will hold a bilateral meeting in late April to discuss strengthening cooperation in this area.Considering Russia "a great friend of African nations," da Silva Cunha recalled that the country "had played an important role in liberating African countries from colonialism." This is the reason why these bonds of friendship will always be maintained, he emphasized.Along with da Silva Cunha, Member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and former Minister of Foreign Affairs of the DR Congo Leonard She Okitundu said his country has "great potential for emerging" together with Russia and other BRICS countries.The senator noted that BRICS' expertise could serve the African continent.Speaking on the bilateral relations between Russia and the DRC, Okintundu recalled that Russia helped countries of Africa conquer their independence and sovereignty, and now, he added, Moscow can also help them achieve food sovereignty by implementing joint projects in the hydrocarbon sector and agriculture.The DRC parliamentarian stated, however, that Russia is far from being isolated, emphasizing the existing proximity between Africa and Russia.Africans Want to 'Say Their Word'African countries sent their delegations to the second Russia-Africa parliamentary conference in Moscow, because they want to "say their word," Anicet Gabriel Kotchofa, former Bein ambassador to Moscow, said."Russia must come with a win-win partnership towards Africa, taking into account the current realities of Africa" if it intends to strengthen its ties with the continent, Kotchofa stated at the event.As for relations between Moscow and African countries, "everything will depend on how Russia is going to welcome Africa," he continued.According to Kotchofa, another reason why Africans came to the conference is their desire to live in a multipolar world.He believes that holding the parliamentary conference is "proof that Africa is ready to arrive" at the second Russia-Africa Summit."I can tell you that the atmosphere here is quite good. Africans responded positively to the invitation," he noted.The diplomat explained that Africa's expectations after the first Russia-Africa Summit were not fully met - first because of the COVID-19 pandemic and then because of the conflict in Ukraine.Christine Naboi Peter, a member of the South Sudanese parliament, who also arrived in Moscow, said the conference was a "very good opportunity to exchange contacts with trade partners from many countries."According to her, the format of the event also allowed to talk about "the economic situation in Africa and how Russia can help and support African countries."This second Russia-Africa parliamentary conference is part of the preparation for the second Russia-Africa summit scheduled for the end of July in Saint Petersburg. The event was attended by about 40 delegations from African countries.The conference aimed to strengthen parliamentary cooperation with African countries in the age of forming a multipolar world. It was addressed by Russian President Vladimir Putin. One of the main topics was the development of unified approaches to legal regulation in the economy, education and science, as well as in the field of security.

https://sputniknews.com/20230321/putins-speech-touched-african-hearts-by-reminding-power-of-unity-experts-say-1108630636.html

https://sputniknews.com/20230320/cooperation-between-russia-africa-reaches-new-level-president-putin-says-1108598711.html

africa

russia

moscow

benin

democratic republic of the congo

angola

central africa

southern africa

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Roman Sanin

Roman Sanin

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Roman Sanin

russia-africa parliamentarian conference, russia-africa summit, african mps, african parliamentarians, cooperation between russia and africa