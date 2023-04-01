Zambian Opposition Leader: US ‘Killed Our Leaders,’ Now They’re ‘Coming to Teach Us About Democracy’
© AP Photo / Misper ApawuU.S. Vice President Kamala Harris laughs during a state banquet in Accra, Ghana, Monday, March 27, 2023
© AP Photo / Misper Apawu
As many Zambians react with indifference to Kamala Harris’ trip to Africa, one of the country’s leaders had a scathing rebuke of American politicians’ enduring colonial attitudes toward the continent – which has since gone viral on social media.
An African politician’s fierce condemnation of the American government "killers" who ordered many of the continent’s governments overthrown and their leaders killed has gone viral as US Vice President Kamala visits the region in an effort to reign in African nations who’ve chartered an independent foreign policy path and declined to join Western economic sanctions on Russia.
"The killers of Patrice Lumumba, those who toppled Kwame Nkrumah, those who killed Nasser, those who killed Muammar Gaddafi, today are coming to teach us about democracy," explained Fred M’membe, president of the Socialist Party of Zambia, in a speech given March 23 at the International Forum on Democracy in Beijing.
On Friday, videos showing excerpts of the speech were posted on US social media, where they quickly racked up hundreds of thousands of views.
"A country that has toppled so many governments in Africa, that has led so many coups in Africa and other parts of the world, a country that has killed so many of our leaders in Africa and other parts of the world," M’membe continued, in a blistering critique of US double standards.
As the Zambian politician pointed out with incredulity, "a country that has been built on brutal force, on enslavement of other human beings, on the humiliation of Africans, the exploitation of Africans, the plunder of Africa, today is coming to teach us about democracy."
"If you have no respect for the dignity of others, if you have no respect for the sovereignty of other countries, you cannot claim to be a champion of democracy," he explained.
Last week, M’membe also condemned the US government’s ongoing "anti-China crusade" in comments given to American state-affiliated media.
"It’s not democracy and human rights they are pursuing in Africa. They are pursuing their geopolitical interests. They are pursuing their own economic interests. It is not for us—it is for them."