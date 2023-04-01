International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Africa
Get the latest Africa news from Sputnik: breaking news, photos, videos, analysis, and features.
https://sputniknews.com/20230401/zambian-opposition-leader-us-killed-our-leaders-now-theyre-coming-to-teach-us-about-democracy-1109020715.html
Zambian Opposition Leader: US ‘Killed Our Leaders,’ Now They’re ‘Coming to Teach Us About Democracy’
Zambian Opposition Leader: US ‘Killed Our Leaders,’ Now They’re ‘Coming to Teach Us About Democracy’
As many Zambians react with indifference to Kamala Harris’ trip to Africa, one of the country’s leaders had a scathing rebuke of American politicians’ enduring colonial attitudes toward the continent.
2023-04-01T03:57+0000
2023-04-01T03:57+0000
africa
zambia
kamala harris
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/1c/1108866210_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_6601c88fa68942919a2a415806d4b3b9.jpg
An African politician’s fierce condemnation of the American government "killers" who ordered many of the continent’s governments overthrown and their leaders killed has gone viral as US Vice President Kamala visits the region in an effort to reign in African nations who’ve chartered an independent foreign policy path and declined to join Western economic sanctions on Russia.On Friday, videos showing excerpts of the speech were posted on US social media, where they quickly racked up hundreds of thousands of views."A country that has toppled so many governments in Africa, that has led so many coups in Africa and other parts of the world, a country that has killed so many of our leaders in Africa and other parts of the world," M’membe continued, in a blistering critique of US double standards.As the Zambian politician pointed out with incredulity, "a country that has been built on brutal force, on enslavement of other human beings, on the humiliation of Africans, the exploitation of Africans, the plunder of Africa, today is coming to teach us about democracy.""If you have no respect for the dignity of others, if you have no respect for the sovereignty of other countries, you cannot claim to be a champion of democracy," he explained.Last week, M’membe also condemned the US government’s ongoing "anti-China crusade" in comments given to American state-affiliated media."It’s not democracy and human rights they are pursuing in Africa. They are pursuing their geopolitical interests. They are pursuing their own economic interests. It is not for us—it is for them."
africa
zambia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Wyatt Reed
Wyatt Reed
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/1c/1108866210_136:0:2867:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_e20bd12f1c7c574a45102985b129f3c1.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
zambia, kamala harris, africa, white house, fred m’membe, socialist party of zambia
zambia, kamala harris, africa, white house, fred m’membe, socialist party of zambia

Zambian Opposition Leader: US ‘Killed Our Leaders,’ Now They’re ‘Coming to Teach Us About Democracy’

03:57 GMT 01.04.2023
© AP Photo / Misper ApawuU.S. Vice President Kamala Harris laughs during a state banquet in Accra, Ghana, Monday, March 27, 2023
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris laughs during a state banquet in Accra, Ghana, Monday, March 27, 2023 - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.04.2023
© AP Photo / Misper Apawu
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Wyatt Reed
All materials
As many Zambians react with indifference to Kamala Harris’ trip to Africa, one of the country’s leaders had a scathing rebuke of American politicians’ enduring colonial attitudes toward the continent – which has since gone viral on social media.
An African politician’s fierce condemnation of the American government "killers" who ordered many of the continent’s governments overthrown and their leaders killed has gone viral as US Vice President Kamala visits the region in an effort to reign in African nations who’ve chartered an independent foreign policy path and declined to join Western economic sanctions on Russia.
"The killers of Patrice Lumumba, those who toppled Kwame Nkrumah, those who killed Nasser, those who killed Muammar Gaddafi, today are coming to teach us about democracy," explained Fred M’membe, president of the Socialist Party of Zambia, in a speech given March 23 at the International Forum on Democracy in Beijing.
On Friday, videos showing excerpts of the speech were posted on US social media, where they quickly racked up hundreds of thousands of views.
"A country that has toppled so many governments in Africa, that has led so many coups in Africa and other parts of the world, a country that has killed so many of our leaders in Africa and other parts of the world," M’membe continued, in a blistering critique of US double standards.
As the Zambian politician pointed out with incredulity, "a country that has been built on brutal force, on enslavement of other human beings, on the humiliation of Africans, the exploitation of Africans, the plunder of Africa, today is coming to teach us about democracy."
"If you have no respect for the dignity of others, if you have no respect for the sovereignty of other countries, you cannot claim to be a champion of democracy," he explained.
Last week, M’membe also condemned the US government’s ongoing "anti-China crusade" in comments given to American state-affiliated media.
"It’s not democracy and human rights they are pursuing in Africa. They are pursuing their geopolitical interests. They are pursuing their own economic interests. It is not for us—it is for them."
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала