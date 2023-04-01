https://sputniknews.com/20230401/zambian-opposition-leader-us-killed-our-leaders-now-theyre-coming-to-teach-us-about-democracy-1109020715.html

Zambian Opposition Leader: US ‘Killed Our Leaders,’ Now They’re ‘Coming to Teach Us About Democracy’

Zambian Opposition Leader: US ‘Killed Our Leaders,’ Now They’re ‘Coming to Teach Us About Democracy’

As many Zambians react with indifference to Kamala Harris’ trip to Africa, one of the country’s leaders had a scathing rebuke of American politicians’ enduring colonial attitudes toward the continent.

2023-04-01T03:57+0000

2023-04-01T03:57+0000

2023-04-01T03:57+0000

africa

zambia

kamala harris

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/1c/1108866210_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_6601c88fa68942919a2a415806d4b3b9.jpg

An African politician’s fierce condemnation of the American government "killers" who ordered many of the continent’s governments overthrown and their leaders killed has gone viral as US Vice President Kamala visits the region in an effort to reign in African nations who’ve chartered an independent foreign policy path and declined to join Western economic sanctions on Russia.On Friday, videos showing excerpts of the speech were posted on US social media, where they quickly racked up hundreds of thousands of views."A country that has toppled so many governments in Africa, that has led so many coups in Africa and other parts of the world, a country that has killed so many of our leaders in Africa and other parts of the world," M’membe continued, in a blistering critique of US double standards.As the Zambian politician pointed out with incredulity, "a country that has been built on brutal force, on enslavement of other human beings, on the humiliation of Africans, the exploitation of Africans, the plunder of Africa, today is coming to teach us about democracy.""If you have no respect for the dignity of others, if you have no respect for the sovereignty of other countries, you cannot claim to be a champion of democracy," he explained.Last week, M’membe also condemned the US government’s ongoing "anti-China crusade" in comments given to American state-affiliated media."It’s not democracy and human rights they are pursuing in Africa. They are pursuing their geopolitical interests. They are pursuing their own economic interests. It is not for us—it is for them."

africa

zambia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Wyatt Reed

Wyatt Reed

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Wyatt Reed

zambia, kamala harris, africa, white house, fred m’membe, socialist party of zambia