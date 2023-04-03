https://sputniknews.com/20230403/now-or-never-high-time-to-revive-russia-africa-cooperation-expert-insists-1109065741.html

'Now or Never': High Time to Revive Russia-Africa Cooperation, Expert Insists

'Now or Never': High Time to Revive Russia-Africa Cooperation, Expert Insists

It's high time for Africa and Russia to boost cooperation, Victorien Aloma, a Beninese doctor of economics and specialist in international economic relations, told Sputnik.

2023-04-03T10:30+0000

2023-04-03T10:30+0000

2023-04-03T10:30+0000

africa

russia

revival

project revival

brics

africa insight

expert

west

sanctions

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/04/03/1109068332_0:190:2965:1858_1920x0_80_0_0_10219890fe928135e0892a815df3ec24.jpg

It's high time for Africa and Russia to boost cooperation, Victorien Aloma, a Beninese doctor of economics and specialist in international economic relations, tells Sputnik.According to the Beninese expert, the West's sanctions have had positive effects on the Russian economy. Conditions for Linking Up With AfricaHowever, in order to "reconnect with Africa", Russia needs to create a "business network with the continent's different countries," the expert suggests.Aloma has also stated that it is also necessary to support Russian companies so that they would invest in key sectors of the African economy.According to him, this implies the definition of a "conceptual basis of its foreign economic policy towards Africa", favoring a win-win economic and strategic partnership.How To Win Big In Africa's MarketHe points out, however, that Russian-made products could gain a foothold in Africa's market provided they have a competitive advantage over other items.Given Africans' interest in all kinds of goods, "it is up to Russian companies to choose how to target their products for positioning on the continent's markets".BRICS: A Link to Africa?BRICS, the club of major developing economies, can strengthen Russia-Africa ties, the Beninese analyst emphasizes.According to the economist, BRICS is bound to strengthen once member countries return to their original objectives. In this regard, the bloc's Development Bank "must know how to play its role as an international economic and financial institution for the establishment of a multipolar world and a new geopolitical order," the expert concludes.The four founding members of BRICS – Brazil, Russia, India and China - originally established the bloc in 2005 during the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (the association was known as BRIC at the time). With South Africa joining in 2010, the group's name changed to BRICS.

https://sputniknews.com/20230401/win-win-partnership--expert-on-africa-in-new-russian-foreign-policy-doctrine-1109023285.html

africa

russia

west

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

western sanctions, russia-africa cooperation, economic relations, boost cooperation, expert opinion, mutually beneficial, brics bloc, brics countries, russia's new foreign policy doctrine