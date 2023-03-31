https://sputniknews.com/20230331/russia-snaps-up-opportunity-for-direct-trade-with-africa-amid-special-op-says-diplomat-1108989229.html

Russia Snaps Up Opportunity for Direct Trade With Africa Amid Special Op, Says Diplomat

Russia has gained an opportunity to trade with African countries directly

Russia has seized the opportunity to trade with African countries directly amid Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large Oleg Ozerov said during a roundtable entitled "International Cooperation Russia-Africa".According to him, Moscow has embarked on massive cooperation with the continent under unique geopolitical conditions.He pointed to the advantages of working with African countries, and he believes that Russia can safely enter African markets for both exports and imports.Talking about the development of international trade, during a recent meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping, he stressed that Moscow supports the idea of using yuan in trade with Africa.According to experts, this measure will curtail Africa's and Russia's reliance on US dollar and protect economies of African states under sanctions. For the last few years, Russia has been boosting cooperation with Africa in various spheres such as security, logistics, mining, trade, and so forth. In summer of this year, the second Russia-Africa summit will take place in St. Petersburg, Russia, among other things, aimed at buttressing economic cooperation with African nations. Moreover, the BRICS bloc (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) seems appealing to African nations. For example, Zimbabwe recently announced that the country would like to join BRICS as this union is transparent and does not have any deep-seated ideological doctrines that may affect the cooperation of member states.

