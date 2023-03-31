https://sputniknews.com/20230331/russia-snaps-up-opportunity-for-direct-trade-with-africa-amid-special-op-says-diplomat-1108989229.html
Russia Snaps Up Opportunity for Direct Trade With Africa Amid Special Op, Says Diplomat
Russia Snaps Up Opportunity for Direct Trade With Africa Amid Special Op, Says Diplomat
Russia has gained an opportunity to trade with African countries directly
2023-03-31T19:00+0000
2023-03-31T19:00+0000
2023-03-31T19:00+0000
africa
russia
trade
cooperation
economy
yuan
brics
china
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/0c/1101778975_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_5435fa1fd2b7f73b479a7c03eec91c48.jpg
Russia has seized the opportunity to trade with African countries directly amid Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large Oleg Ozerov said during a roundtable entitled "International Cooperation Russia-Africa".According to him, Moscow has embarked on massive cooperation with the continent under unique geopolitical conditions.He pointed to the advantages of working with African countries, and he believes that Russia can safely enter African markets for both exports and imports.Talking about the development of international trade, during a recent meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping, he stressed that Moscow supports the idea of using yuan in trade with Africa.According to experts, this measure will curtail Africa's and Russia's reliance on US dollar and protect economies of African states under sanctions. For the last few years, Russia has been boosting cooperation with Africa in various spheres such as security, logistics, mining, trade, and so forth. In summer of this year, the second Russia-Africa summit will take place in St. Petersburg, Russia, among other things, aimed at buttressing economic cooperation with African nations. Moreover, the BRICS bloc (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) seems appealing to African nations. For example, Zimbabwe recently announced that the country would like to join BRICS as this union is transparent and does not have any deep-seated ideological doctrines that may affect the cooperation of member states.
https://sputniknews.com/20230329/african-interests-take-backseat-when-us-plays-geopolitical-games-says-expert-1108922853.html
africa
russia
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/0c/1101778975_172:0:2901:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_52b04d3efdda7c486e8fa7b7c3fa85a3.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russia and africa, european sanctions, direct trade with africa, import and export, demand for goods
russia and africa, european sanctions, direct trade with africa, import and export, demand for goods
Russia Snaps Up Opportunity for Direct Trade With Africa Amid Special Op, Says Diplomat
Tamara Vakhromova
Writer/editor
Amid Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine, the US and Europe have cut economic engagement with Moscow and imposed sanctions. Nevertheless, Russia was able to maintain and deepen relations with friendly countries.
Russia has seized the opportunity to trade with African countries directly amid Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large Oleg Ozerov said during a roundtable entitled "International Cooperation Russia-Africa".
According to him, Moscow has embarked on massive cooperation with the continent under unique geopolitical conditions.
"Since we have been cut off from all opportunities for partnerships by Western countries, we are developing new forms of cooperation. I want to say that the economic collapse in Russia, expected by West, will not happen. Many companies left, but now they are being displaced by Russian ones. In fact, this contributes to the growth of our economy," Ozerov highlighted.
He pointed to the advantages of working with African countries, and he believes that Russia can safely enter African markets for both exports and imports.
"Growing demand in Africa can be a catalyst for diversifying domestic exports and increasing the production of highly processed goods," the ambassador noted.
Talking about the development of international trade, during a recent meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping, he stressed that Moscow supports the idea of using yuan in trade
with Africa.
According to experts, this measure will curtail Africa's and Russia's reliance on US dollar and protect economies of African states under sanctions.
For the last few years, Russia has been boosting cooperation with Africa in various spheres such as security, logistics, mining,
trade, and so forth. In summer of this year, the second Russia-Africa summit will take place in St. Petersburg, Russia, among other things, aimed at buttressing economic cooperation with African nations.
Moreover, the BRICS bloc (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) seems appealing to African nations. For example, Zimbabwe recently announced that the country would like to join BRICS
as this union is transparent and does not have any deep-seated ideological doctrines that may affect the cooperation of member states.