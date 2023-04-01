https://sputniknews.com/20230401/win-win-partnership--expert-on-africa-in-new-russian-foreign-policy-doctrine-1109023285.html

'Win-Win Partnership' – Expert on Africa in New Russian Foreign Policy Doctrine

While Moscow has said it wants to offer more space to Africa in its new foreign policy doctrine, cooperation between the two sides is likely to be more fruitful than with the West, counselor at the Congolese embassy in Russia says.

As Moscow says it wants to offer more space to Africa in its new foreign policy doctrine, cooperation between the two sides is likely to be more fruitful than with the West, Jean Bosco Kiang, senior political and diplomatic adviser at the Republic of the Congo's embassy in Russia, tells Sputnik. Europeans and Americans have been content to plunder the continent for decades, exploiting its sub-soils and imposing African leaders of their choice, without offering anything in return, the diplomat says.Great potentialThe tightening of ties with Moscow can, on the contrary, be an opportunity for Africa, says the diplomat. In particular, Russia has an "enormous potential in terms of security," he assures, which it is using to help fight against terrorism in the Sahel. But on an economic level, Africa could also benefit from Russian partnerships. Russian President Vladimir Putin presented the country's new foreign policy doctrine on March 31. The document says that Moscow stands in solidarity with the African continent in the desire to create a more just multipolar world and eliminate socio-economic inequality, "aggravated by the sophisticated neocolonial policies" of a number of developed countries towards the fastest-growing continent in the world.At the end of the March, the Chinese and Russian presidents said they were in favor of the African Union's participation in the next G20. Moscow also supports trade with Africa in yuan, in an attempt to shake the dollar's monopoly.

