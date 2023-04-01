https://sputniknews.com/20230401/win-win-partnership--expert-on-africa-in-new-russian-foreign-policy-doctrine-1109023285.html
'Win-Win Partnership' – Expert on Africa in New Russian Foreign Policy Doctrine
'Win-Win Partnership' – Expert on Africa in New Russian Foreign Policy Doctrine
While Moscow has said it wants to offer more space to Africa in its new foreign policy doctrine, cooperation between the two sides is likely to be more fruitful than with the West, counselor at the Congolese embassy in Russia says.
As Moscow says it wants to offer more space to Africa in its new foreign policy doctrine, cooperation between the two sides is likely to be more fruitful than with the West, Jean Bosco Kiang, senior political and diplomatic adviser at the Republic of the Congo's embassy in Russia, tells Sputnik. Europeans and Americans have been content to plunder the continent for decades, exploiting its sub-soils and imposing African leaders of their choice, without offering anything in return, the diplomat says.

The tightening of ties with Moscow can, on the contrary, be an opportunity for Africa, says the diplomat. In particular, Russia has an "enormous potential in terms of security," he assures, which it is using to help fight against terrorism in the Sahel. But on an economic level, Africa could also benefit from Russian partnerships.

Russian President Vladimir Putin presented the country's new foreign policy doctrine on March 31. The document says that Moscow stands in solidarity with the African continent in the desire to create a more just multipolar world and eliminate socio-economic inequality, "aggravated by the sophisticated neocolonial policies" of a number of developed countries towards the fastest-growing continent in the world.

At the end of the March, the Chinese and Russian presidents said they were in favor of the African Union's participation in the next G20. Moscow also supports trade with Africa in yuan, in an attempt to shake the dollar's monopoly.
'Win-Win Partnership' – Expert on Africa in New Russian Foreign Policy Doctrine
08:41 GMT 01.04.2023 (Updated: 08:50 GMT 01.04.2023)
On March 31, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a document stipulating the country's new foreign policy doctrine. Among the priorities in the new policy concept is enhancing cooperation with African partners.
As Moscow says it wants to offer more space to Africa in its new foreign policy doctrine, cooperation between the two sides is likely to be more fruitful than with the West, Jean Bosco Kiang, senior political and diplomatic adviser at the Republic of the Congo's embassy in Russia, tells Sputnik.
Europeans and Americans have been content to plunder the continent for decades, exploiting its sub-soils and imposing African leaders of their choice
, without offering anything in return, the diplomat says.
"Russia has not been in Africa like the Western countries, which have been there since the dawn of time and have explored the African subsoil, without being worried [about that]. [...] The Westerners have plundered the wealth of the continent without giving anything in return. They have only imposed their leaders in African countries, in order to make profits," explains Jean Bosco Kiang.
Great potential
The tightening of ties with Moscow can, on the contrary, be an opportunity for Africa
, says the diplomat. In particular, Russia has an "enormous potential in terms of security," he assures, which it is using to help fight against terrorism in the Sahel. But on an economic level, Africa could also benefit from Russian partnerships.
"It is a win-win partnership [...] Russia is a country with great potential, it can bring a lot to Africa from an economic and security point of view. Russian infrastructure will be deployed in African countries, helping to explore the wealth of the continent, which is poorly utilized," Kiang outlines.
Russian President Vladimir Putin presented the country's new foreign policy doctrine on March 31. The document says that Moscow stands in solidarity with the African continent in the desire to create a more just multipolar world
and eliminate socio-economic inequality, "aggravated by the sophisticated neocolonial policies" of a number of developed countries towards the fastest-growing continent in the world.
"Russia intends to contribute to the further evolution of Africa as an original and influential center of world development," states the document.
At the end of the March, the Chinese and Russian presidents said they were in favor of the African Union's participation in the next G20. Moscow also supports trade with Africa in yuan, in an attempt to shake the dollar's monopoly.