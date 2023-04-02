https://sputniknews.com/20230402/media-orgs-request-ny-judge-unseal-trump-indictment-allow-audio--visual-access-in-court-1109052034.html

Media Orgs Request NY Judge Unseal Trump Indictment, Allow Audio & Visual Access in Court

Media Orgs Request NY Judge Unseal Trump Indictment, Allow Audio & Visual Access in Court

News organizations have requested that NY judge unseal Trump Indictment, allow cameras in the courtroom during arraignment.

As Donald Trump is expected to be arraigned in the criminal courthouse on Centre Street, Lower Manhattan, New York, on April 4, media organizations have demanded state judge Juan Merchan immediately unseal the indictment. They also insisted that cameras be allowed in the courtroom.The media coalition reportedly also petitioned Merchan to allow audio and visual access to the arraignment.Judge Juan Merchan, set to preside over the arraignment, would be likely to oversee a potential subsequent trial.In an unprecedented move, Donald Trump became the first former US president to be indicted by a Manhattan grand jury on March 30 over his alleged involvement in hush money payments made to adult star Stormy Daniels in 2016 ahead of that year's presidential election. According to media reports, citing insiders, the 45th US president is facing over 30 charges in the state related to document fraud connected to hush money.Trump, who in November 2022 announced his campaign for a non-consecutive second presidential term in 2024, has vehemently denied wrongdoing and slammed the questionable legal accusations against him. He released a statement in response to the indictment, stressing that it was “Political Persecution and Election Interference at the highest level in history.”“I believe this Witch-Hunt will backfire massively on Joe Biden,” Donald Trump added. He has also rejected allegations of having had an affair with Daniels.Many supporters have rallied around Trump, slamming what they denounced as a political indictment pushed by a prosecutor whose own election campaign was sponsored by George Soros.Thus, former Vice President Mike Pence derided the indictment over a “campaign finance issue” as an “outrage” and a “political prosecution.” Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, considered a likely rival to Trump for the GOP nomination, launched a broadside at Democratic District Attorney Alvin Bragg, arguing that he had "weaponized" the law for "political purposes."Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, who has also declared her 2024 candidacy, ripped the indictment as “more about revenge than it is about justice.” According to ex-Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, DA Bragg was “undermining America’s confidence in our legal system.” Furthermore, alleged hush money payments are not illegal. A probe by the Federal Election Commission (FEC) into allegations that Trump had ordered his then-personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, to make a hush-money payment to Stormy Daniels were dropped on May 2021. Earlier, a Justice Department investigation led to Cohen’s prosecution for his role in the $130,000 payment scheme.Ever since Democrat Joe Biden came to power, his team at the White House has been unabashedly going after his political opponent, with Trump facing an array of probes. One DOJ investigation, led by Special counsel Jack Smith, is looking into Trump's role in the events at the US Capitol on January 6, 2021. The now defunct Democratic-led January 6 House Committee had earlier hounded the ex-president and his supporters over the unrest at the US Capitol for months, with the nothingburger probe submitting its final report in late 2022. Trump decried the "sham" probe from the outset, slamming it as a "witch hunt." Another investigation centers on classified documents Trump took with him to his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida when he left office. Trump’s attorneys have insisted he was still serving as president when the documents were delivered to Mar-a-Lago, and "his decision to retain certain records as personal is entitled to deference, and the records in question are thus presumptively personal.”Amid the plethora of challenges, Donald Trump said at a recent CPAC event that he would not quit the 2024 presidential race even if he were indicted on criminal charges.

