https://sputniknews.com/20230401/trump-to-face-at-least-one-felony-charge-in-new-york-indictment-1109020330.html

Trump to Face at Least One Felony Charge in New York Indictment

Trump to Face at Least One Felony Charge in New York Indictment

The indictment handed down by a New York grand jury against former President Donald Trump contains at least one felony charge among the over 30 counts, The New York Post reported.

2023-04-01T02:17+0000

2023-04-01T02:17+0000

2023-04-01T02:17+0000

americas

donald trump

indictment

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/1f/1108982150_0:135:2833:1729_1920x0_80_0_0_92e8734469ce61724bd8b42762411a64.jpg

On Thursday, a grand jury in Manhattan voted to indict Trump in connection with hush payments made to an adult film star ahead of the 2016 election. The indictment, although still under seal, reportedly includes over 30 counts which Trump will face at his arraignment on Tuesday. The report said the charge of falsifying business records "in the first degree" is a class E felony, the lowest level felony. It is the top charge in the indictment secured by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office, the report added. If convicted on the felony count Trump would face up to four years in jail. Trump denies the allegations, as well as the affair and has characterized the case as a "witch hunt" and political persecution.

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

donald trump, former president donald trump, indictment, new york grand jury, manhattan, felony charge