FBI Reportedly Recovered Eleven Sets of Classified Documents in Mar-a-Lago Search

FBI Reportedly Recovered Eleven Sets of Classified Documents in Mar-a-Lago Search

2022-08-12T17:33+0000

2022-08-12T17:33+0000

2022-08-12T17:48+0000

According to the paper, the FBI took roughly 20 boxes of items, including binders of photos; a handwritten note, the topic of which is not known; the executive grant of clemency for Roger Stone; information about French President Emmanuel Macron; three sets of secret documents; three sets of confidential documents; and four sets of top secret documents.On Thursday, the Washington Post reported, citing "people familiar with the investigation," that some of the classified documents the FBI was looking for were related to nuclear weapons. Trump has denied the reports, calling them a "hoax."Trump publicly verified on Monday night that the FBI raid had taken place, and Attorney General Merrick Garland confirmed on Thursday that he had authorized the search warrant for it. However, he gave no other details aside from noting that the Department of Justice had filed in a Florida federal court for the search warrant to be unsealed.MORE INFORMATION TO FOLLOW...

