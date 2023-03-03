https://sputniknews.com/20230303/trump-stuns-after-dropping-musical-collab-with-capitol-riot-prisoners-in-justice-for-all-song-1107996989.html

Trump Stuns After Dropping Musical Collab With Capitol Riot Prisoners in 'Justice for All' Song

Former US President Donald Trump triggered a mass raising of eyebrows on Friday with not the publication of a classically Trump-esque statement, but rather with the release of a song that puts the spotlight on Capitol rioters.

Former US President Donald Trump triggered a mass raising of eyebrows on Friday with not the publication of a classically Trump-esque statement, but rather with the release of a song that puts the spotlight on Capitol rioters.In the song, called “Justice For All,” Trump can be heard reciting the Pledge of Allegiance as jailed rioters, who call themselves the “J6 Prison Choir” sing the national anthem. The song was made available on streaming services including Spotify, Apple Music and YouTube.Trump’s portion of the song was recorded at his Mar-a-Lago home in Florida, whereas the prisoners recorded their singing via a jailhouse phone. The song was reportedly produced by a “major recording artist” who has remained anonymous.A different recording project had reportedly been discussed, but when Trump heard about the track in progress, he jumped at the opportunity and asked to be directly involved. Kash Patel, a former Pentagon employee and conservative commentator Ed Henry also contributed to working on the song.Funds from the song are reportedly going to an LLC run by Henry to ensure the profits will go to families of those imprisoned on January 6-related charges; however, Henry has said funds will not support those who attacked police officers during the riot. It is unclear how the funds will be dispersed. “The J6 Prison Choir. I really wish I could go back to bed, because wtf,” wrote another.In September, Trump had vowed to issue full pardons as well as a government apology to January 6 rioters if he were reelected president in the 2024 cycle. That same month he also made a claim on a conservative radio show that he is financially supporting some January 6 defendants. In November, the twice-impeached former president announced he would be running for a second term in 2024.“I am financially supporting people that are incredible and they were in my office actually two days ago, so they’re very much in my mind,” Trump told conservative radio host Wendy Bell in September. “It’s a disgrace what they’ve done to them. What they’ve done to these people is disgraceful.”The song's release came as the Justice Department on Thursday announced officers could sue Trump over the Capitol riot, which resulted in the deaths of at least five people. Trump is also scheduled to make a public appearance and deliver a speech on Saturday at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Washington, D.C.

