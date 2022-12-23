https://sputniknews.com/20221223/house-jan-6-panel-releases-final-report-on-capitol-riot-findings-1105715180.html

House Jan. 6 Panel Releases Final Report on Capitol Riot Findings

House Jan. 6 Panel Releases Final Report on Capitol Riot Findings

The House select committee investigating the events that took place during the January 2021 Capitol riot released its final report late Thursday, outlining how... 23.12.2022, Sputnik International

2022-12-23T03:09+0000

2022-12-23T03:09+0000

2022-12-23T03:32+0000

americas

us capitol

report

release

jan. 6 probe

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/1a/1090214575_0:283:3072:2011_1920x0_80_0_0_b5b73ab695db428ff56de60975e565d2.jpg

The House select committee investigating the events that took place during the January 2021 Capitol riot released its final report late Thursday, outlining how former US President Donald Trump engaged in a "multi-part conspiracy" to overturn the 2020 election.The 845-page report includes various documents based on more than 1,000 interviews and obtained emails, texts and phone records, among other evidence.“This report will provide greater detail about the multistep effort devised and driven by Donald Trump to overturn the 2020 election and block the transfer of power,” Committee Chair Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS), wrote in a foreword in the report.“Building on the information presented in our hearings earlier this year, we will present new findings about Trump’s pressure campaign on officials from the local level all the way up to his vice president, orchestrated and designed solely to throw out the will of the voters and keep him in office past the end of his elected term."The report goes on to underscore that "none of the events of January 6th would have happened without" the former commander-in-chief playing as ringleader.The panel effectively mapped out its findings in the same manner it held its hearings, describing the pressure that was placed across the board on states, federal officials, lawmakers and ultimately US Vice President Mike Pence.The report comes hours after the panel had earlier released transcripts of witness testimony from former Director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency Chris Krebs, former Defense Secretary Mark Esper, former White House Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Matthews, Justice Department employee Ken Klukowski and Stephen Ayres, who attended the riot.MORE DETAILS TO COME.

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us capitol, report, release, jan. 6 probe