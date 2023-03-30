https://sputniknews.com/20230330/governor-desantis-says-florida-will-not-assist-in-extradition-request-for-trump-1108978342.html

Governor DeSantis Says Florida Will Not Assist in Extradition Request For Trump

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said in a statement that the state will not assist in an extradition request for former President Donald Trump due to questionable circumstances surrounding Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

DeSantis, who is Trump's possible Republican rival in the run up to the 2024 presidential election, said Bragg is stretching the law to target a political opponent. A Manhattan Grand Jury has voted to indict Trump in the coming days. Prosecutors asked him to surrender and to face arraignment on charges that remain under seal.

