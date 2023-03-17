International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20230317/biden-official-to-visit-honduras-after-tegusigalpas-pivot-towardsofficial-ties-with-china-1108492248.html
Biden Official to Visit Honduras After Tegusigalpa's Pivot Towards 'Official Ties With China'
Biden Official to Visit Honduras After Tegusigalpa's Pivot Towards 'Official Ties With China'
Honduran President Xiomara Castro announced on March 15 that she had instructed her Foreign Minister, Enrique Reina, to establish official relations with... 17.03.2023, Sputnik International
2023-03-17T09:23+0000
2023-03-17T09:51+0000
world
us
china
honduras
taiwan
panama
xiomara castro
inter-american development bank (idb)
xi jinping
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/11/1108491293_0:80:2600:1543_1920x0_80_0_0_ad0d2d9eb907a04901b9da9836e5f3b9.jpg
The recently-announced Honduran pivot to China has prompted some frenzied high-ranking shuttle diplomacy from the US to Central America.Chris Dodd, the Biden administration's special presidential adviser for the Americas, is being dispatched to Panama and Honduras this month, according to a US Department of State Thursday announcement. Ex-lawyer Dodd will visit the two countries from March 17 to March 21, with meetings already lined up for him with officials and private-sector representatives in Honduras, and officials and finance leaders in Panama, added the US Department of State. The American official shall also be putting in an appearance at the annual conference of the Inter-American Development Bank.This sudden desire to "foster inclusive economic growth" comes on the heels of an announcement by Honduras that it would establish formal diplomatic ties with China.Honduran President Xiomara Castro announced on March 15 that she had instructed her foreign minister to establish official relations with China, explaining the need by “determination to comply with the government plan and expand the borders freely in concert with the nations of the world.”Honduran Foreign Minister Eduardo Reina, for his part, stressed that the government has “to look at things very pragmatically and seek the best benefit for the Honduran people.”Taiwan, which China regards as its wayward province and an inalienable part of the country destined to eventually reunite with the mainland, reacted to Castro’s announcement by voicing “serious concerns.” The Taiwanese Foreign Ministry urged Tegusigalpa not to "fall into China’s trap” and destroy the long-term relationship between the two nations, adding:According to the Foreign Minister of Honduras, Enrique Reina, the Central American country was facing financial challenges, and its debt to Taiwan was at $600 million. Reina added that while Honduras had attempted to renegotiate the debt with Taipei, the attempt failed.China is ready to develop ties with all countries, including Honduras, on the basis of the "one China" principle, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said. He added that former Taiwan allies like Panama, the Dominican Republic and El Salvador have witnessed "rapid development" in bilateral relations, reaping "tangible benefits".Taiwan, a territory with its own elected government, has been governed independently from mainland China since 1949. While Beijing views the island as its province, Taiwan maintains that it is an autonomous country. Taipei has diplomatic ties with and is, thus, officially recognized by 14 countries: Belize, Guatemala, Haiti, Honduras, the Marshall Islands, Nauru, Palau, Paraguay, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Eswatini, Tuvalu, and the Vatican. Taipei also maintains economic and cultural ties with some other states, while having no official diplomatic relations. The announced move by Honduras is not new, as over recent years, a number of countries, including El Salvador, the Dominican Republic, Burkina Faso, Panama, Kiribati, the Solomon Islands and Nicaragua, decided to cut ties with Taiwan and establish official relations with China instead.Beijing, which considers Chinese sovereignty over the island indisputable, has vehemently opposed any official contacts of foreign states with Taipei. Tensions between China and Taiwan escalated last year following an array of trips to the island by US and European officials. China criticized the visits as a show of support for Taiwanese separatism.In a recent speech before the National People’s Congress (NPC), China’s legislative body, Chinese President Xi Jinping said Beijing would continue to pursue reunification of Taiwan with the mainland through peaceful means.Xi stated on March 13 that his government would actively promote the “peaceful development” of cross-strait relations and “unswervingly” promote reunification with Taiwan. He added that external interference and separatist activities in Taiwan would be resolutely opposed.
https://sputniknews.com/20230315/honduras-sets-eyes-on-official-ties-with-china-leaving-taiwan-with-fewer-allies-worldwide-1108406120.html
https://sputniknews.com/20220118/matter-of-time-after-nicaragua-switch-chinese-deputy-fm-warns-soon-taiwan-allies-will-be-zero-1092350455.html
china
honduras
panama
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Svetlana Ekimenko
Svetlana Ekimenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/11/1108491293_218:0:2383:1624_1920x0_80_0_0_b22ece40693a29df9ebece4ccdc7d32b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
honduran pivot to china, cris dodd, biden administration's special presidential adviser for the americas, to panama and honduras, meetings with officials and private-sector representatives, honduras, finance leaders in panama, annual conference of the inter-american development bank, foster inclusive economic growth, honduran president xiomara castro, foreign minister to establish official relations with china, to seek benefit for the honduran people.
honduran pivot to china, cris dodd, biden administration's special presidential adviser for the americas, to panama and honduras, meetings with officials and private-sector representatives, honduras, finance leaders in panama, annual conference of the inter-american development bank, foster inclusive economic growth, honduran president xiomara castro, foreign minister to establish official relations with china, to seek benefit for the honduran people.

Biden Official to Visit Honduras After Tegusigalpa's Pivot Towards 'Official Ties With China'

09:23 GMT 17.03.2023 (Updated: 09:51 GMT 17.03.2023)
© AFP 2023 / ORLANDO SIERRAAn Honduran national flag flutters in the wind in Tegucigalpa on November 23, 2021.
An Honduran national flag flutters in the wind in Tegucigalpa on November 23, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.03.2023
© AFP 2023 / ORLANDO SIERRA
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Svetlana Ekimenko
All materialsWrite to the author
Honduran President Xiomara Castro announced on March 15 that she had instructed her Foreign Minister, Enrique Reina, to establish official relations with China, in a move that was in line with the government’s plan to expand collaboration with “the nations of the world.”
The recently-announced Honduran pivot to China has prompted some frenzied high-ranking shuttle diplomacy from the US to Central America.
Chris Dodd, the Biden administration's special presidential adviser for the Americas, is being dispatched to Panama and Honduras this month, according to a US Department of State Thursday announcement. Ex-lawyer Dodd will visit the two countries from March 17 to March 21, with meetings already lined up for him with officials and private-sector representatives in Honduras, and officials and finance leaders in Panama, added the US Department of State. The American official shall also be putting in an appearance at the annual conference of the Inter-American Development Bank.
"These visits advance the commitment of the United States to foster inclusive economic growth, democracy, human rights, and rule of law in the Western Hemisphere," the State Department said.
This sudden desire to "foster inclusive economic growth" comes on the heels of an announcement by Honduras that it would establish formal diplomatic ties with China.
© AFP 2023 / SAM YEHA woman walks past a Honduras flag (C) at Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Taipei on March 15, 2023.
A woman walks past a Honduras flag (C) at Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Taipei on March 15, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.03.2023
A woman walks past a Honduras flag (C) at Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Taipei on March 15, 2023.
© AFP 2023 / SAM YEH
Honduran President Xiomara Castro announced on March 15 that she had instructed her foreign minister to establish official relations with China, explaining the need by “determination to comply with the government plan and expand the borders freely in concert with the nations of the world.”
© Photo : TwitterScreenshot of Twitter post by Honduran President Xiomara Castro.
Screenshot of Twitter post by Honduran President Xiomara Castro. - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.03.2023
Screenshot of Twitter post by Honduran President Xiomara Castro.
© Photo : Twitter
Honduran Foreign Minister Eduardo Reina, for his part, stressed that the government has “to look at things very pragmatically and seek the best benefit for the Honduran people.”
Taiwan, which China regards as its wayward province and an inalienable part of the country destined to eventually reunite with the mainland, reacted to Castro’s announcement by voicing “serious concerns.” The Taiwanese Foreign Ministry urged Tegusigalpa not to "fall into China’s trap” and destroy the long-term relationship between the two nations, adding:
"We very much hope that Honduras can recognize the true nature of China and hope they maintain diplomatic relations and not be deceived."
According to the Foreign Minister of Honduras, Enrique Reina, the Central American country was facing financial challenges, and its debt to Taiwan was at $600 million. Reina added that while Honduras had attempted to renegotiate the debt with Taipei, the attempt failed.
China is ready to develop ties with all countries, including Honduras, on the basis of the "one China" principle, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said. He added that former Taiwan allies like Panama, the Dominican Republic and El Salvador have witnessed "rapid development" in bilateral relations, reaping "tangible benefits".
Free Party presidential candidate Xiomara Castro has her hand raised by her running mate Salvador Nasralla after general elections, in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021. Castro claimed victory, setting up a showdown with the National Party which said its candidate had won a vote that could end the conservative party's 12 years in power. - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.03.2023
World
Honduras Sets Eyes on Official Ties With China, Leaving Taiwan With Fewer Allies Worldwide
15 March, 07:20 GMT
Taiwan, a territory with its own elected government, has been governed independently from mainland China since 1949. While Beijing views the island as its province, Taiwan maintains that it is an autonomous country. Taipei has diplomatic ties with and is, thus, officially recognized by 14 countries: Belize, Guatemala, Haiti, Honduras, the Marshall Islands, Nauru, Palau, Paraguay, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Eswatini, Tuvalu, and the Vatican. Taipei also maintains economic and cultural ties with some other states, while having no official diplomatic relations. The announced move by Honduras is not new, as over recent years, a number of countries, including El Salvador, the Dominican Republic, Burkina Faso, Panama, Kiribati, the Solomon Islands and Nicaragua, decided to cut ties with Taiwan and establish official relations with China instead.
Beijing, which considers Chinese sovereignty over the island indisputable, has vehemently opposed any official contacts of foreign states with Taipei. Tensions between China and Taiwan escalated last year following an array of trips to the island by US and European officials. China criticized the visits as a show of support for Taiwanese separatism.
In a recent speech before the National People’s Congress (NPC), China’s legislative body, Chinese President Xi Jinping said Beijing would continue to pursue reunification of Taiwan with the mainland through peaceful means.
Xi stated on March 13 that his government would actively promote the “peaceful development” of cross-strait relations and “unswervingly” promote reunification with Taiwan. He added that external interference and separatist activities in Taiwan would be resolutely opposed.
Supporters of Taiwan's 2020 presidential election candidate for the KMT, or Nationalist Party, Han Kuo-yu pass along a giant Taiwanese flag for the start of a campaign rally in southern Taiwan's Kaohsiung city on Friday, Jan 10, 2020 - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.01.2022
Asia
‘Matter of Time’: After Nicaragua Switch, Chinese Deputy FM Warns Soon Taiwan Allies ‘Will be Zero’
18 January 2022, 19:45 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала