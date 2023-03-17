Biden Official to Visit Honduras After Tegusigalpa's Pivot Towards 'Official Ties With China'

https://sputniknews.com/20230317/biden-official-to-visit-honduras-after-tegusigalpas-pivot-towardsofficial-ties-with-china-1108492248.html

Honduran President Xiomara Castro announced on March 15 that she had instructed her Foreign Minister, Enrique Reina, to establish official relations with...

The recently-announced Honduran pivot to China has prompted some frenzied high-ranking shuttle diplomacy from the US to Central America.Chris Dodd, the Biden administration's special presidential adviser for the Americas, is being dispatched to Panama and Honduras this month, according to a US Department of State Thursday announcement. Ex-lawyer Dodd will visit the two countries from March 17 to March 21, with meetings already lined up for him with officials and private-sector representatives in Honduras, and officials and finance leaders in Panama, added the US Department of State. The American official shall also be putting in an appearance at the annual conference of the Inter-American Development Bank.This sudden desire to "foster inclusive economic growth" comes on the heels of an announcement by Honduras that it would establish formal diplomatic ties with China.Honduran President Xiomara Castro announced on March 15 that she had instructed her foreign minister to establish official relations with China, explaining the need by “determination to comply with the government plan and expand the borders freely in concert with the nations of the world.”Honduran Foreign Minister Eduardo Reina, for his part, stressed that the government has “to look at things very pragmatically and seek the best benefit for the Honduran people.”Taiwan, which China regards as its wayward province and an inalienable part of the country destined to eventually reunite with the mainland, reacted to Castro’s announcement by voicing “serious concerns.” The Taiwanese Foreign Ministry urged Tegusigalpa not to "fall into China’s trap” and destroy the long-term relationship between the two nations, adding:According to the Foreign Minister of Honduras, Enrique Reina, the Central American country was facing financial challenges, and its debt to Taiwan was at $600 million. Reina added that while Honduras had attempted to renegotiate the debt with Taipei, the attempt failed.China is ready to develop ties with all countries, including Honduras, on the basis of the "one China" principle, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said. He added that former Taiwan allies like Panama, the Dominican Republic and El Salvador have witnessed "rapid development" in bilateral relations, reaping "tangible benefits".Taiwan, a territory with its own elected government, has been governed independently from mainland China since 1949. While Beijing views the island as its province, Taiwan maintains that it is an autonomous country. Taipei has diplomatic ties with and is, thus, officially recognized by 14 countries: Belize, Guatemala, Haiti, Honduras, the Marshall Islands, Nauru, Palau, Paraguay, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Eswatini, Tuvalu, and the Vatican. Taipei also maintains economic and cultural ties with some other states, while having no official diplomatic relations. The announced move by Honduras is not new, as over recent years, a number of countries, including El Salvador, the Dominican Republic, Burkina Faso, Panama, Kiribati, the Solomon Islands and Nicaragua, decided to cut ties with Taiwan and establish official relations with China instead.Beijing, which considers Chinese sovereignty over the island indisputable, has vehemently opposed any official contacts of foreign states with Taipei. Tensions between China and Taiwan escalated last year following an array of trips to the island by US and European officials. China criticized the visits as a show of support for Taiwanese separatism.In a recent speech before the National People’s Congress (NPC), China’s legislative body, Chinese President Xi Jinping said Beijing would continue to pursue reunification of Taiwan with the mainland through peaceful means.Xi stated on March 13 that his government would actively promote the “peaceful development” of cross-strait relations and “unswervingly” promote reunification with Taiwan. He added that external interference and separatist activities in Taiwan would be resolutely opposed.

