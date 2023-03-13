https://sputniknews.com/20230313/china-warns-west-not-to-cross-red-line-on-taiwan--1108341688.html

The scenario of Taiwan's reunification with the mainland may cause "severe shocks" in Sino-US relations, experts warn.

Xi also underlined that the 1992 consensus between Beijing and Taipei must be maintained.At the closing session of the first session of the 14th National People's Congress, he stated that "The complete reunification of the motherland is the common aspiration of all Chinese people and the meaning of national rejuvenation. One should actively promote the peaceful development of cross-Strait relations and resolutely oppose interference by outside forces and separatist activities aimed at achieving Taiwan independence."Shen Shishun, a senior researcher at the China Institute of International Studies in Beijing, is confident that the Chinese leader's message will reach the United States and western countries.According to the researcher, China has taken, is taking and will continue to take a firm stance and handle the coasts of the Taiwan Strait with great wisdom. Meanwhile, the will of the Chinese government and people against outside forces and separatist activities aimed at "Taiwan independence" is undeniably strong.“China is very resolute on this issue. I am sure that now, in an information-intensive society, the US and western countries that are trying to create chaos in the Taiwan Strait will surely heed this signal from the Chinese leadership. In the future, no matter how the fate of the world changes, China will continue to resolutely and unswervingly pursue its chosen path of development. No one can deny China's right to survival and development and prevent it from completing the great work of peaceful reunification.”On the same day as Xi's remarks, at a press conference following the National People's Congress session, Chinese State Council Premier Li Qiang pledged that authorities will work to encourage more Taiwanese to come and do business in mainland China. Restoring normal cross-strait cooperation is a common goal of both Beijing and Taipei, he said.In an interview with Sputnik, Alexander Lomanov, an expert on Chinese politics and deputy director of the Institute of World Economy and International Relations of the Russian Academy of Sciences (IMEMO RAS), noted that China intends to resolve the Taiwan issue in close coordination with the country's development and security coordination. He also noted that China's policy toward Taiwan remains unchanged. A peaceful, constructive solution to the Taiwan issue based on economic cooperation and dialogue continues to be China's preference in all respects. At the same time, the possible scenario of the future reunification of the mainland with Taiwan has a new meaning compared to what it was 10-20 years ago."There can be no development strategy that is carried out in isolation from consideration of China's comprehensive security. And that is external and internal security, which includes the economy, politics, and domestic development. This includes the serious challenges that China is now facing due to increasing western pressure and the US policy of containment," he said.According to Lomanov, the United States is failing to live up to its commitments on Taiwan, thus undermining China's interests."At the press conference, [Premier] Li Qiang expressed correct and constructive ideas on both Sino-US relations and the development of cross-Strait relations. However, many of his correct and constructive proposals cannot be implemented unilaterally by the efforts of the Chinese side alone. What is urgently needed here is a reciprocal desire on the part of the Americans, who always want to create "obstacles" for China. Unless the US has the same constructive desire to draw a line in the sand and stop using Taiwan as an instrument of pressure on the mainland, there will be no breakthrough for the better in bilateral relations.”In a meeting with journalists, Li Qiang, the new Premier of China's State Council, described cooperation between China and the United States as "promising". Citing Chinese statistics, he noted that trade turnover between the two countries reached a record high of nearly $760 billion last year. Reflecting on his own experience in Shanghai, Li Qiang said that the top multinational executives he spoke with were optimistic about the future of Shanghai and China, and all believed that cooperation was the right way to achieve mutually beneficial results.

