China Demands US Stops All Military Contacts With Taiwan: Defense Ministry

"China demands that the United States stop selling arms to Taiwan and military contacts with Taipei, stop interfering in the Taiwan issue and aggravate tensions in the Taiwan Strait," Tan said. Beijing also made a representation to Washington on the approval of a possible deal to sell Taiwan ammunition for US-made F-16 fighter jets and equipment worth more than $600 million, the official added. The Chinese military is always ready to safeguard its national sovereignty and territorial integrity, the official concluded.Earlier in the week, the Pentagon's Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) said the US State Department has granted preliminary approval for a $619 million sale of F-16 munitions and related equipment to Taiwan.

