Pentagon: US Advances Possible $619Mln Sale of F-16 Munitions to Taiwan Amid China Tensions

The US State Department has granted preliminary approval for a $619 million sale of F-16 munitions and related equipment to Taiwan, the Pentagon's Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) said on Wednesday.

"The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in the United States of F-16 Munitions and related equipment for an estimated cost of $619 million," DSCA said in a statement on the website."The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale today."The statement revealed that Taiwan's representative office in the US requested the procurement of 100 AGM-88B High-Speed Anti-Radiation Missiles (HARM), 23 HARM training missiles, 200 AIM-120C-8 Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missiles (AMRAAM). Additionally, four AIM-120C-8 AMRAAM Guidance Sections and 26 LAU-129 multi-purpose launchers were requested. The Pentagon indicated that the principal contractors for the deal are Raytheon Technologies and Lockheed Martin. The latest comes as US officials recently relayed to the media that the defense industry's limited production capacity was the root cause for the department's slow arms deliveries to Taiwan. However, Assistant Secretary of State for Political-Military Affairs Jessica Lewis has also stated that the challenges aren't necessarily specific to Taiwan, but that the setbacks are "across the board."The Wednesday announcement also comes on the heels of recent escalating tensions between the US and China, which has repeatedly blasted Washington for its business deals with Taipei. China has long accused the US of interfering in its domestic matters as it considers Taiwan a wayward province.

