International
https://sputniknews.com/20220807/pelosis-taiwan-trip-played-into-chinas-hands-trump-says-1099346799.html
Pelosi’s Taiwan Trip Played Into China’s Hands, Trump Says
Pelosi’s Taiwan Trip Played Into China’s Hands, Trump Says
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Former US President Donald Trump says the visit of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan has played into the hands of China. 07.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-07T02:24+0000
2022-08-07T02:24+0000
donald trump
nancy pelosi
taiwan
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/18/1097742660_0:148:3117:1901_1920x0_80_0_0_fd87f0867a4499122d6c5f420c0088a8.jpg
'"She fails. The woman brings chaos," Trump said at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Dallas, Texas on Saturday, adding "She played right into their [Beijing’s] hands, because now they have an excuse to do whatever they're doing."Trump added that such a visit would never have happened if he were in office.China launched a large-scale military exercise in the eastern Taiwan Strait in response to US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taipei, which was carried out this week as part of her broader Asia tour that also included stops in Singapore, Japan, South Korea, and Malaysia. Pelosi, who ignored Beijing's repeated warnings, became the highest-ranking US official to come to Taiwan in 25 years.The Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Friday that China will impose sanctions on Pelosi and her close relatives because of her provocative visit to Taiwan that dealt a serious blow to the One-China policy and jeopardized peace and stability in the Taiwan strait.A spokesperson for China's embassy in Washington told Sputnik on Friday that Chinese Ambassador to the United States Qin Gang told US officials upon being summoned to the White House on Thursday over Beijing's military exercises near Taiwan that the responsibility for China-US tensions rests entirely with Washington.
https://sputniknews.com/20220806/trump-doubles-down-in-tirade-against-crazy-nancy-pelosi-over-taiwan-trip-vows-to-end-her-career-1099341080.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/18/1097742660_193:0:2924:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_1bf7bd281220ee309dce9c185fba9404.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
donald trump, nancy pelosi, taiwan

Pelosi’s Taiwan Trip Played Into China’s Hands, Trump Says

02:24 GMT 07.08.2022
© AFP 2022 / MARIO TAMAFormer President Donald Trump applauds at a ‘Save America’ rally in support of Arizona GOP candidates on July 22, 2022 in Prescott Valley, Arizona
Former President Donald Trump applauds at a ‘Save America’ rally in support of Arizona GOP candidates on July 22, 2022 in Prescott Valley, Arizona - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.08.2022
© AFP 2022 / MARIO TAMA
Subscribe
International
India
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Former US President Donald Trump says the visit of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan has played into the hands of China.
'"She fails. The woman brings chaos," Trump said at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Dallas, Texas on Saturday, adding "She played right into their [Beijing’s] hands, because now they have an excuse to do whatever they're doing."
Trump added that such a visit would never have happened if he were in office.
China launched a large-scale military exercise in the eastern Taiwan Strait in response to US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taipei, which was carried out this week as part of her broader Asia tour that also included stops in Singapore, Japan, South Korea, and Malaysia. Pelosi, who ignored Beijing's repeated warnings, became the highest-ranking US official to come to Taiwan in 25 years.
Nancy Pelosi claps for Donald Trump at State of the Union address. - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.08.2022
Trump Doubles Down in Tirade Against ‘Crazy’ Nancy Pelosi Over Taiwan Trip, Vows to ‘End’ Her Career
Yesterday, 17:07 GMT
The Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Friday that China will impose sanctions on Pelosi and her close relatives because of her provocative visit to Taiwan that dealt a serious blow to the One-China policy and jeopardized peace and stability in the Taiwan strait.
A spokesperson for China's embassy in Washington told Sputnik on Friday that Chinese Ambassador to the United States Qin Gang told US officials upon being summoned to the White House on Thursday over Beijing's military exercises near Taiwan that the responsibility for China-US tensions rests entirely with Washington.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала