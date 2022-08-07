https://sputniknews.com/20220807/pelosis-taiwan-trip-played-into-chinas-hands-trump-says-1099346799.html

Pelosi’s Taiwan Trip Played Into China’s Hands, Trump Says

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Former US President Donald Trump says the visit of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan has played into the hands of China. 07.08.2022, Sputnik International

'"She fails. The woman brings chaos," Trump said at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Dallas, Texas on Saturday, adding "She played right into their [Beijing’s] hands, because now they have an excuse to do whatever they're doing."Trump added that such a visit would never have happened if he were in office.China launched a large-scale military exercise in the eastern Taiwan Strait in response to US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taipei, which was carried out this week as part of her broader Asia tour that also included stops in Singapore, Japan, South Korea, and Malaysia. Pelosi, who ignored Beijing's repeated warnings, became the highest-ranking US official to come to Taiwan in 25 years.The Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Friday that China will impose sanctions on Pelosi and her close relatives because of her provocative visit to Taiwan that dealt a serious blow to the One-China policy and jeopardized peace and stability in the Taiwan strait.A spokesperson for China's embassy in Washington told Sputnik on Friday that Chinese Ambassador to the United States Qin Gang told US officials upon being summoned to the White House on Thursday over Beijing's military exercises near Taiwan that the responsibility for China-US tensions rests entirely with Washington.

