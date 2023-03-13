https://sputniknews.com/20230313/one-family-xi-li-tell-lawmakers-china-to-promote-peaceful-development-of-taiwan-reunification-1108349243.html

‘One Family’: Xi, Li Tell Lawmakers China to Promote ‘Peaceful Development’ of Taiwan Reunification

13.03.2023

Xi on Monday said his government would actively promote the “peaceful development” of cross-strait relations and “unswervingly” promote reunification with Taiwan. He added that external interference and separatist activities in Taiwan would be resolutely opposed - the same pledges made in an August 2022 white paper on reunification.Such exchanges have been suspended since Tsai Ing-wen was elected President of Taiwan in 2016, who hails from the pro-separatist Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).The department said on Monday that Beijing should "respect the Taiwanese people's commitment to the core concepts of holding fast to the sovereignty, democracy and freedom of the Republic of China,” using the name the Taipei government claims for itself.Xi’s comments also echo the conclusions of US intelligence. Last week, Avril Haines, the US director of national intelligence, told Congress they did not believe Beijing wanted to go to war over Taiwan.'One Country, Two Systems'The government in Taipei is all that remains of the republican government defeated by the Communist Party of China in the civil war in 1949, when the new People’s Republic of China was founded in Beijing. While the capitalist Taipei government claims it is the rightful government of all of China, the socialist Beijing government considers Taiwan to be a Chinese province in rebellion - a position endorsed by all but a handful of the world’s countries. Despite the US switching its recognition of the legitimate Chinese government from Taipei to Beijing in 1979, it has continued to informally but openly funnel weapons and other aid to Taiwan, sufficient to guarantee its safety from "Chinese attack".For a peaceful reunification of Taiwan with the mainland, Beijing has since 1979 offered the island a “One Country, Two Systems” arrangement like that used to bring Hong Kong and Macau, once European colonies, back into the fold as Chinese provinces in the 1990s. Their capitalist systems and liberal democratic legal structure have been largely preserved, albeit under the aegis of China’s market socialist system and a coordinated nationwide security policy.Reports circulating in Western media on Monday claimed quite the opposite of Li, with the British Defense Ministry claiming Beijing was preparing for a blockade of Taiwan later this year and “adopting an actual war approach.” Last August, Beijing demonstrated its ability to do so by staging military drills in the waters on all sides of the island, following a visit there by then-US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. However, it issued the above-mentioned white paper just weeks later, saying it prefers peaceful reunification above all else.

