Americans Remain Divided Despite Their More Positive View of US Affairs, Poll Finds

According to the Quinnipiac University poll, 30% of Americans are satisfied with the state of affairs in America. However, in this "post-2022 Midterm Elections poll" only 4% were "very satisfied" while 41% were "very dissatisfied".

A recent Quinnipiac University poll has determined that 30% of Americans are satisfied with the state of affairs in US. In the previous pre-election poll taken in the autumn of 2022, the figure was just 19 percent.However, in this "post-2022 Midterm Elections poll" only 4% were "very satisfied" while 41% were "very dissatisfied" (69% dissatisfied overall).As for the approval rating, US President Joe Biden gained 38% approval and 54% unfavorable, whereas Trump has 37 % and 57%, respectively.The survey also found that among the 14 selected Republican candidates who have announced or been rumored to run for president in 2024, 42% of Republican and Republican-leaning participants favored Donald Trump. Another 36% of the same group favored Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.When asked about their attitudes towards Biden's work as president of the United States, respondents provided the following answers:Asked about their attitudes towards the series of scandals involving Trump, Biden and former US Vice President Mike Pence breaking document retention rules, respondents said the following:The most urgent issues in respondents' lives are inflation (29%), immigration (13%) and gun violence (11%). No other issue reached double digits.In the question concerning assault weapon ban, respondents were almost equally divided. Some 47% support a ban, whereas 48% oppose it.A total of 1,580 US citizens participated in the Quinnipiac poll, of which 1,429 were voters. The margin of error for each group was 2.5 and 2.6 percentage points respectively.

