https://sputniknews.com/20230216/americans-remain-divided-despite-their-more-positive-view-of-us-affairs-poll-finds-1107520492.html
Americans Remain Divided Despite Their More Positive View of US Affairs, Poll Finds
Americans Remain Divided Despite Their More Positive View of US Affairs, Poll Finds
According to the Quinnipiac University poll, 30% of Americans are satisfied with the state of affairs in America. However, in this "post-2022 Midterm Elections poll" only 4% were "very satisfied" while 41% were "very dissatisfied".
2023-02-16T23:34+0000
2023-02-16T23:34+0000
2023-02-16T23:34+0000
americas
us
opinion poll
biden classified files
joe biden
biden administration
donald trump
mike pence
inflation
assault weapons ban
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/09/1103930485_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_3f41e7aa8297a4fa7d11700b719dca95.jpg
A recent Quinnipiac University poll has determined that 30% of Americans are satisfied with the state of affairs in US. In the previous pre-election poll taken in the autumn of 2022, the figure was just 19 percent.However, in this "post-2022 Midterm Elections poll" only 4% were "very satisfied" while 41% were "very dissatisfied" (69% dissatisfied overall).As for the approval rating, US President Joe Biden gained 38% approval and 54% unfavorable, whereas Trump has 37 % and 57%, respectively.The survey also found that among the 14 selected Republican candidates who have announced or been rumored to run for president in 2024, 42% of Republican and Republican-leaning participants favored Donald Trump. Another 36% of the same group favored Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.When asked about their attitudes towards Biden's work as president of the United States, respondents provided the following answers:Asked about their attitudes towards the series of scandals involving Trump, Biden and former US Vice President Mike Pence breaking document retention rules, respondents said the following:The most urgent issues in respondents' lives are inflation (29%), immigration (13%) and gun violence (11%). No other issue reached double digits.In the question concerning assault weapon ban, respondents were almost equally divided. Some 47% support a ban, whereas 48% oppose it.A total of 1,580 US citizens participated in the Quinnipiac poll, of which 1,429 were voters. The margin of error for each group was 2.5 and 2.6 percentage points respectively.
https://sputniknews.com/20230208/nice-try-but-how-bidens-sotu-failed-to-reassure-skeptics--address-americans-pain-points-1107071468.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/09/1103930485_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_d4ae0cc33400d6597dc4b4ef8f68499e.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
quinnipiac university poll, biden ratings, trump, mike pence, american concerns, classified files scandal, inflation us, us crisis, us shootings, us assault weapon ban
quinnipiac university poll, biden ratings, trump, mike pence, american concerns, classified files scandal, inflation us, us crisis, us shootings, us assault weapon ban
Americans Remain Divided Despite Their More Positive View of US Affairs, Poll Finds
The Quinnipiac University Poll is acknowledged by many media to be one of the most noteworthy opinion polls in the US. The polls have been conducted since 1988 and are based on random samples of adults using random digit dialing with live interviewers calling landlines and cell phones.
A recent Quinnipiac University poll has determined that 30% of Americans are satisfied with the state of affairs in US. In the previous pre-election poll taken in the autumn of 2022, the figure was just 19 percent.
However, in this "post-2022 Midterm Elections poll" only 4% were "very satisfied" while 41% were "very dissatisfied" (69% dissatisfied overall).
As for the approval rating, US President Joe Biden gained 38% approval and 54% unfavorable, whereas Trump has 37 % and 57%, respectively.
The survey also found that among the 14 selected Republican candidates who have announced
or been rumored to run for president in 2024, 42% of Republican and Republican-leaning participants favored Donald Trump
. Another 36% of the same group favored Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.
"They are either officially in the hunt or their names are in the GOP conversation, but the early horse race comes down to just two names," said Quinnipiac University polling analyst Tim Malloy.
When asked about their attitudes towards Biden's work as president of the United States, respondents provided the following answers:
On the situation with the Chinese balloon
discovered over the US: 42% approve, while 45% disapprove
On foreign policy
: 36% approve, while 55% disapprove
On the economy
: 35% approve, while 59% disapprove
Asked about their attitudes towards the series of scandals involving Trump
, Biden
and former US Vice President Mike Pence
breaking document retention rules, respondents said the following:
69% of Americans suppose Trump intentionally held on to classified documents, while 18% think he did so mistakenly
48% of Americans think Biden intentionally held on to classified documents, while 39% think he did so mistakenly
37% of Americans believe Pence intentionally held on to classified documents, while 47%think he had them mistakenly
"Were the top-secret papers taken by design or by mistake? A large majority of Americans figure former President Trump made a conscious decision to take them home, while his VP, and to some extent his successor, are more apt to be given the benefit of the doubt," added Malloy.
The most urgent issues in respondents' lives are inflation
(29%), immigration (13%) and gun violence
(11%). No other issue reached double digits.
In the question concerning assault weapon ban
, respondents were almost equally divided. Some 47% support a ban, whereas 48% oppose it.
A total of 1,580 US citizens participated in the Quinnipiac poll
, of which 1,429 were voters. The margin of error for each group was 2.5 and 2.6 percentage points respectively.