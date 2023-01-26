International
Classified Documents Found in Pence's Home Contain Materials for Working Trips, Media Reports
Classified Documents Found in Pence’s Home Contain Materials for Working Trips, Media Reports
About 12 classified documents found at the home of former US Veep Mike Pence contained materials prepared for his working trips abroad, US media reported, citing sources.
Classified Documents Found in Pence’s Home Contain Materials for Working Trips, Media Reports

10:00 GMT 26.01.2023 (Updated: 10:17 GMT 26.01.2023)
Former Vice President Mike Pence eats a pork picnic in a cup in the Iowa Pork Producers tent during a visit to the Iowa State Fair, Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, in Des Moines, Iowa
Former Vice President Mike Pence eats a pork picnic in a cup in the Iowa Pork Producers tent during a visit to the Iowa State Fair, Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, in Des Moines, Iowa - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.01.2023
© AP Photo / Charlie Neibergall
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - About 12 classified documents found at the Indiana home of former US Vice President Mike Pence contained materials prepared for his working trips abroad, US media reported on Thursday, citing sources.
On Tuesday, the media reported that classified government documents were found in Pence's private home, but it was not clear at the time what information they contained.
According to one of the sources, a number of documents were likely used to prepare Pence for meetings abroad, and they could have been overlooked while packing up his office.
The sources noted that these types of documents normally contain basic biographical information about foreign leaders, but sometimes they can contain more sensitive information.
The FBI is working with US intelligence agencies to assess the importance of the documents, a US official told the broadcaster.
Another source said that the documents contained "low level" classification markings. According to the source, there was no mention of documents marked SCI or SAP - the designations used to describe the most classified materials.
Former US President Donald Trump speaks at the Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida, on November 15, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.12.2022
Americas
New Batch of Classified Docs - and a Wrestling Belt - Found Inside Trump Storage Unit
7 December 2022, 21:53 GMT
The US public has expressed dissatisfaction with the fact that the highest officials of the country do not comply with the rules for handling classified documents. In August 2022, a large collection of such materials was discovered at ex-President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida. In January, it was revealed that similar finds had been made in President Joe Biden former office at the Penn Biden Center that he used during his time as VP under Barack Obama, in Biden's family home in Delaware, as well as his garage and library.
