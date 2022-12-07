https://sputniknews.com/20221207/new-batch-of-classified-docs---and-a-wrestling-belt---found-inside-trump-storage-unit--1105170828.html

Lawyers for former US President Donald Trump have turned over documents marked as classified after an outside team found them at a storage unit in West Palm Beach, Florida.Citing sources with knowledge of the development, the Washington Post reported the documents were immediately turned over to the FBI upon discovery. At least two items were marked as classified.The outside team was brought in after a federal judge requested that Trump lawyers attest they complied with a May federal grand jury subpoena. The Trump team has been asked to return all documents with classified markings that were taken from the White House by the Trump administration.The sources say the outside team also searched Trump Tower in New York, Trump’s golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, and one unspecified building. The group is reportedly experienced in searching for documents.The group also gave the FBI an opportunity to observe the searches, but they declined. Typically, the FBI only observes searches of residents when it is being performed by another law enforcement agency.The storage unit was rented with the help of the General Service Administration (GSA) which helps former presidents as they transition to private life. According to emails, the GSA helped Trump staffers rent the facility and arrange for pallets containing more than 3,000 pounds of boxes and other items to be shipped to the storage unit.Reportedly, the storage unit contained a variety of items, not just classified documents. “It was suits and swords and wrestling belts and all sorts of things,” a person familiar with the matter told the Post.It is unknown at this time what the documents contain, but it shows that documents marked classified were stored at locations other than Trump’s Mar-a-Lago, Florida estate. When Trump lawyers turned over documents previously, investigators were unsatisfied, calling them incomplete.The National Archives also indicated to media outlets that they do not believe they have all the classified documents they should have from the Trump administration.Before the FBI's August raid at the Mar-a-Lago estate, Trump lawyer Christina Bobb turned over a folder of 38 documents in response to the subpoena demanding that the Trump team turnover any documents they had marked as classified. Bobb signed a certificate attesting she was told “a diligent search” was conducted of the boxes at Mar-a-Lago, and that the folder contained “all documents that are responsive to the subpoena.”During the FBI raid, investigators found additional documents in a storage room and Trump’s office. The trove also contained thousands of government papers and items.Trump reportedly misled his legal team about the contents of the documents seized by the FBI, including Alex Cannon, a former lawyer of Trump. Cannon would later refuse to tell the National Archives that all the relevant documents have been overturned because he could not be sure if that was true.Trump has denied that he did anything improper with classified materials and has repeatedly called all the investigations into him an “unwarranted attack” against the former president and his family.

