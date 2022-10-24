https://sputniknews.com/20221024/white-house-urges-us-senate-to-pass-assault-weapons-ban-after-shooting-in-st-louis-school-1102593784.html

White House Urges US Senate to Pass Assault Weapons Ban After Shooting in St. Louis School

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Biden administration on Monday urged US Congress to pass a ban on the so-called "assault weapons" as soon as possible after another...

"Everyday that the Senate fails to send assault weapons ban to the President’s desk, or waits to take another actions is a day too late for families and communities impacted by gun violence," White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters on Monday.St. Louis Police Lt. Col. Michel Sack said on Monday that three individuals have been killed in the incident, including the gunman.Jean-Pierre called the incident an act of "senseless violence" and urged taking additional actions to stop gun violence in the United States.

