White House Urges US Senate to Pass Assault Weapons Ban After Shooting in St. Louis School

"Everyday that the Senate fails to send assault weapons ban to the President’s desk, or waits to take another actions is a day too late for families and communities impacted by gun violence," White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters on Monday.St. Louis Police Lt. Col. Michel Sack said on Monday that three individuals have been killed in the incident, including the gunman.Jean-Pierre called the incident an act of "senseless violence" and urged taking additional actions to stop gun violence in the United States.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Biden administration on Monday urged US Congress to pass a ban on the so-called "assault weapons" as soon as possible after another deadly shooting occurred in a school in St. Louis, Missouri.
"Everyday that the Senate fails to send assault weapons ban to the President’s desk, or waits to take another actions is a day too late for families and communities impacted by gun violence," White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters on Monday.
St. Louis Police Lt. Col. Michel Sack said on Monday that three individuals have been killed in the incident, including the gunman.
Jean-Pierre called the incident an act of "senseless violence" and urged taking additional actions to stop gun violence in the United States.